More Sex Harassment Allegations Against State Lawmakers Surface

By 39 minutes ago

Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay resigned last month after revelations of sexual harassment allegations against him.
Credit The Ohio Senate

Two weeks after the resignation of a Republican state senator because of sexual harassment claims, other reports have surfaced of inappropriate and concerning behavior among some other Ohio lawmakers. 

Reports released after a public records request to House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s office show an unidentified female Democratic representative was removed from a committee leadership position in June 2016 because of a harassment complaint against her. A discrimination complaint was filed in March by an aide to Democratic Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent, who was ordered to undergo training.

And a complaint was filed two years ago against Republican Rep. Mike Henne of the Dayton area after a comment he made. As a result, he temporarily lost his committee leadership position, apologized and underwent sensitivity training.

Meanwhile, Senate President Larry Obhof says last month’s resignation of Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay after revelations of sexual harassment allegations against him has made the need for further punishment of him unnecessary. 

Tags: 
Sexual Harassment
Cliff Hite
Bernadine Kennedy Kent
Mike Henne
Larry Obhof

Related Content

Ohio Senate Will Begin Sexual Harassment Training

By Oct 19, 2017
Picture of Larry Obhof
Jo Ingles

Leaders in the Ohio Senate plan to conduct sexual harassment education and training.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina County says members of both parties will go through a course to be educated on sexual harassment and what is considered inappropriate conduct.

 

Obhof says the Senate already has a retreat where lawmakers learn about legislative ethics and campaign finance laws.

 

Powerful Ohio Senator Hite Unexpectedly Resigns

By Oct 17, 2017
Ohio Sen. Cliff Hite
Ohio Senate

A high-ranking Republican senator from northwest Ohio has abruptly resigned his seat. 

Cliff Hite is a former high school history teacher and football coach from Findlay who’s been in the Statehouse for a decade.

Just last month Hite said he planned to run for re-election in 2018, and was considered an important voice on agriculture and a supporter of wind energy, often breaking with the party on that issue.  In his resignation, Hite says he will focus on his health and spending time with his family.

Sen. Hite Lists Poor Health, Inappropriate Contact with a State Employee as Reasons for Resigning

By Oct 18, 2017
Ohio Senator Cliff Hite (R), District 1
The Ohio Senate

There’s more information out today about why Republican state Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay suddenly resigned his seat, just a month after saying he would run for re-election next year.

Hite says in a statement on Twitter that he was hospitalized recently and has two surgeries coming up, and his failing health was sapping his strength in traveling his district and to the Statehouse.