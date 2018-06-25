Morning Headlines: Akron Prepares To Revamp Rolling Acres; Hazardous Soil En Route To Michigan

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 25:

Akron begins process of revitalizing Rolling Acres Mall property;

Radioactive soil begins transport from Ohio to Michigan landfill;

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Mentor officer;

Ohio reaches settlement with inmate over strip search;

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gives Cleveland residents free admission;

Sandusky bar shooting injures five, no arrests made;

The city of Akron is starting the process of bringing life back to the former Rolling Acres Mall property. The Beacon Journal reports Mayor Dan Horrigan will introduce legislation to city council today for resurfacing projects, including Romig Road, which connects to the mall property. The city plans to seek at $6 million grant to rebuild the road and connect it to I-76 and U.S. 224. The Beacon reports Horrigan wants to open up the mall’s 122 acres to incentives to spur future development. The mall closed in 2008 and Summit County foreclosed on the blighted property in 2016, turning it over to the city.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is sending more than 120,000 tons of low-level radioactive soil in Ohio to Michigan this week. Up to 11 truckloads of soil will be transported each day from from a former Cold War-era nuclear production plant in the Northwest Ohio village of Luckey to a Wayne Disposal landfill. It’s part of a major cleanup of the beryllium site that U.S. Ecology officials say could take up to 10 years to complete.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Mentor officer. Authorities say an officer had stopped to assist with a traffic stop in Mentor late Saturday when the driver struck him and fled the scene. Police say the suspect was taken into custody last night and has not been charged. The city says it will release names this morning.

Ohio has agreed to pay a former inmate $72,500 to settle a lawsuit that claimed guards wrongfully strip searched him at a southeast Ohio prison. Jose Irizarry, 37, of Cleveland, said in his federal lawsuit that guards were acting on bad intelligence about drugs when they searched him in front of other inmates in 2015. No drugs were found. Irizarry says one of the guards used a racial slur and said he wanted to make an example of him. Irizarry was serving a seven-year sentence for drug trafficking. His attorneys say strip searches done in the casual view of other inmates is considered cruel and unusual punishment.

For the next decade, Cleveland residents can get free admission to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, part of a new program called “CLE VIP.” The free tickets are for City of Cleveland residents with proof of residency, and are only available at the box office -- not online. Up to five people under 18 can also get into the Rock Hall with a parent or guardian, and the ticket includes a voucher for a free fountain drink. Free admission is good every day, but excludes special events. The program is the result of a $10 million gift from KeyBank Foundation, which the museum says is the largest philanthropic commitment in its history.

Sandusky police say five people were injured in a shooting at a bar early Sunday morning. More than 70 shots were fired, following an argument inside the bar that spilled outside. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. No arrests have been reported.