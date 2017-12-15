Morning Headlines: Kasich Takes Applications for Justice O'Neill's Seat; Livestock Frozen to Death

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 15th:

Livestock found frozen to death in Lorain County;

Kaptur says female staffers invite sexual harassment with revealing clothing;

LeBron James scores 59th triple-double;

Cleveland releases documents related to overnight City Hall raid;

Cleveland rejected for 2021 All-Star game;

Alleged shooter of Salvation Army worker pleads not guilty;

Ohio will review Cuyahoga County overpayments in next year's state audit;

North Canton closes its mayor's court;

Kasich is accepting applications for Justice O'Neill's seat

Governor John Kasich is accepting applications for an open Ohio Supreme Court seat. The governor is filling a seat to be left vacant on Jan. 26 by retiring Justice William O'Neill. O'Neill, a Democrat, is running for Ohio governor. Some Republican lawmakers are trying to oust O'Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago. O'Neill says he is not officially a candidate until he files early in February. Kasich says he and his staff will evaluate applicants with help from a legal professionals after the new year.

Livestock found frozen to death in Lorain County

More than 100 ducks, chickens and turkeys have been found dead inside an unfinished barn in Ohio. WKYC reports investigators were called to the barn in LaGrange Township after neighbors found two turkeys frozen to death. Greg Willey, of the Lorain County Friendship Animal Protective League, says his group removed nearly 100 live birds from the barn and is attempting to nurse them back to health. Willey says one wall of the barn was not finished, allowing frigid air to whip through.

Kaptur says female staffers invite sexual harassment with revealing clothing

A Congresswoman from Ohio is complaining about the cleavage in Congress. Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur has told members of her caucus that revealing clothes worn by staffers and some members of Congress are an "invitation" for sexual harassment. Kaptur is the longest-serving member in the Ohio delegation. Her remarks were first reported by Politico after a private Democratic caucus meeting on Wednesday. Kaptur subsequently issued a statement saying her office became a "refuge" for mistreated female staffers when she was first elected. Her statement says "under no circumstances" is harassment a victim's fault.

LeBron James scores 59th triple-double

Lakers Rookie Lonzo Ball got an up-close look at the biggest baller of them all at the Q last night. LeBron James recorded his 59th career triple-double, Kevin Love scored 28 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers won for the 16th time in 17 games, 121-112 over the Los Angeles Lakers. James finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to move into a tie with Larry Bird for sixth place on the career triple-doubles list. James also put the Lakers away in the final minutes with a dunk and short runner, leading Cleveland to its 10th straight home win. Up next for the Cavs: a home stand against the Utah Jazz at home tomorrow night.

Cleveland releases documents related to overnight City Hall raid

The city of Cleveland has released a batch of public documents after media requests were made following a raid of City Hall by federal officials. Cleveland.com reports the documents include a search and seizure warrant, contracts awarded to Burton Scot Contractors in 2015 and 2016, details for a contract with Utilicon Corp, among others. Agents from the FBI, IRS and Department of Housing and Urban Development raided the city's engineering and construction office on December 6th.

Cleveland rejected for 2021 All-Star game

The NBA has announced Cleveland will not get the coveted All-Star game in 2021. The game will head to Indianapolis instead. Starting renovations on Cleveland's Q arena this fall was a requirement for consideration. Those renovations did start Sept. 14th but the league passed on Cleveland anyway. The city is still in the running -- along with Los Angeles and Charlotte -- to be awarded the 2022 All-Star game.

Alleged shooter of Salvation Army worker pleads not guilty

A Cleveland man charged in the fatal shooting of a Salvation Army worker and subsequent crimes has pleaded not guilty. William Jones entered the plea Thursday in a Cuyahoga County court. Jones was indicted this week on charges including aggravated murder. County prosecutor Michael O'Malley says his office is consulting with federal authorities to see if the crimes qualify as hate crimes or civil rights violations. O'Malley says the Salvation Army worker was wearing his uniform and discussing the Bible with someone when Jones shot him.

Ohio will review Cuyahoga County overpayments in next year's state audit

Ohio’s Republican Auditor Dave Yost says his office will review Cuyahoga County’s overpayment of salaried employees in next year’s state audit. A county audit earlier this year found the county paid overtime to salaried employees totaling $1.7 million. County prosecutor Michael O’Malley ruled the practice was not allowed under the county charter. Democratic County Executive Armond Budish stands by the practice. Depending on the results of next year’s audit, the county may have to pay the money back.

North Canton closes its mayor's court

The city of North Canton is closing its mayor’s court. State law allows mayors of cities with at least 201 people to hold a court. The mayor’s court in North Canton used to hear misdemeanor traffic violations and income tax cases. Those will now go to Canton Municipal Court. A city official tells the Canton Repository the mayor’s court was getting too expensive and difficult to manage. The change leaves four remaining mayor’s courts in Stark County including East Canton, Hartville, Minerva and Louisville.