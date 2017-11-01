Morning Headlines: New York Attack Suspect Lived in NEO; Ohio House to Vote on Abortion Bans

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 1st:

Slain Strongsville teacher's future son-in-law taken into custody

The future son-in-law of a Strongsville teacher who was found stabbed to death in her home has been arrested. Jeffrey Scullin, 20, who was engaged to Melinda Pleskovic’s daughter has been taken into custody. Pleskovic, a sixth grade teacher at Strongsville Middle School, was found shot and stabbed just over one week ago. Scullin and the victim's daughter were supposed to be married last Saturday, four days after the slaying, according to an online registry.

Hudson parent sues school district for failing to protect son from violent bullies

A mother in Hudson is suing the local school district for failing to prevent students from violently bullying her son. Fox 8 reports Kelly Grandee’s son has sustained broken bones, bruising and even concussions from the bullying. Grandee says she met with school officials, but the bullying continued from grade school into middle school. The lawsuit names the Hudson school district, school officials, and parents of children who attacked the student. Grandee is now homeschooling her son.

Suspect in New York truck attack lived in Northeast Ohio

The suspect in yesterday’s attack in New York City that left eight people dead once lived in Cuyahoga Falls and Stow. The Beacon Journal reports that in 2013, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, incorporated an auto company called Bright Auto LLC, which was registered to an Americana Drive address in Cuyahoga Falls. The Quick Transport Solutions website lists Bright Auto as having an active license with one truck and one driver. Saipov, who drove a rented truck into pedestrians in New York yesterday, has a Florida driver’s license but may have been staying in New Jersey. He was shot and remains hospitalized.

Iconic "Big Basket" building could soon be up for sale

An iconic building in central Ohio could soon be up for auction. The sale of the “Big Basket” headquarters of the Longaberger Co. fell through after a Tennessee firm made an offer well below the $5 million asking price. Longaberger accepted the offer, but the bidder never moved ahead with the sale. The company, which makes handcrafted wood baskets, used the building as its company headquarters until last year. The Columbus Dispatch reports a county official says a sheriff’s sale will be set up in the near future.

Father of Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo Fiona dies

The Cincinnati Zoo says the father of its famous baby hippo, Fiona, has died at age 36. The zoo says Henry had been struggling with health issues and lost hundreds of pounds. The zoo says the average life expectancy for a Nile hippopotamus such as Henry is 35 years. Henry's decline came after Fiona became a social media sensation. Fiona was born six weeks early, but survived and thrived.

One in 14 Ohio adults has a concealed carry license

An Ohio gun group says one in 14 adults in the state has a concealed carry license. That’s about 7 percent of adults. Second-quarter statistics from the Ohio attorney general’s office show almost 40,000 licenses were issued or renewed statewide. The Buckeye Firearms Association says on its website that concealed carry is becoming mainstream and most people don’t notice when anyone else is carrying a gun. Ohioans have been able to carry concealed handguns since 2004.

ODOT closes Route 8 southbound ramp

Expect some traffic headaches as another busy onramp at Akron’s central interchange is closed. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the Route 8 southbound ramp to I-76 west last night. It will remain shut down for more than a year as I-76 is reduced to two lanes in both directions. ODOT urges drivers to use I-277 as a detour. The I-77 North to 76 west ramp closed Sunday night as part of an $84 million remake of Akron’s interstate corridor.

Lawmakers vote on bill banning abortions based on Down syndrome diagnosis

The Ohio House is set to vote on a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome. The bill being considered Wednesday would subject doctors who perform abortions in such cases to criminal penalties and the potential loss of their medical licenses. Also today, House hearings begin again on the so-called Heartbeat Bill that would ban abortions at the first detectable fetal heartbeat. Advocates want the bill to spark a legal challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. The second bill's proponents describe terminating pregnancies in such cases as a form of discrimination stemming for misinformation and society's growing perfectionism. Abortion rights groups say it's part of a steady effort in Ohio to limit legal abortions.

Columbus creates a fund to help immigrants facing deportation

Ohio's capital city is setting aside money to support legal help for immigrants facing deportation. Columbus City Council voted to provide $185,000 for three groups that will help immigrants and their families. The Columbus Dispatch reports that a national nonprofit policy organization, the Vera Institute of Justice, will provide $100,000 more.

Doctor says death row inmate with health issues can partially sit up during execution

Allowing a condemned killer with health problems to partially sit up during his execution next month would be a "reasonable" accommodation, according to a doctor working for Ohio's prison system. Death row inmate Alva Campbell, 69, became mildly agitated when officials tried lowering him to a normal execution position in a test this month. Campbell is scheduled to die Nov. 15 for fatally shooting teenager Charles Dials during a 1997 carjacking.