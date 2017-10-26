Morning Headlines: Service Union Endorses Zack Reed; Dohnányi Cancels Cleveland Orchestra Appearance

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 26th:

Service workers union endorses Zack Reed for Cleveland mayor;

Stark County man faces a possible life term for fatally beating toddler;

Grand jury will not charge group identified in statewide illegal voting probe;

Super PAC tied to former Cleveland mayor buys airtime to support Frank Jackson;

Cleveland police chase ends in death of Glenville resident;

Famed conductor Christoph von Dohnányi cancels Cleveland Orchestra appearance;

State reaches settlement with woman allegedly sexually assaulted by prison guard;

Hudson police ask for community help in solving burglary spree;

Cleveland is out of the running to host the 2026 World Cup;

Service workers union endorses Zack Reed for Cleveland mayor

One of Cleveland’s most politically active labor groups is endorsing Councilman Zack Reed for mayor. The Service Employees International Union District 1199 had supported Councilman Jeff Johnson until he was eliminated in this month’s primary. Cleveland.com reports the labor group considers Reed a more inclusive alternative to current mayor Frank Jackson. The group’s endorsement comes with more than $7,000 for Reed’s campaign, as well as campaign volunteers. SEIU represents nearly 3,000 social service and healthcare workers in Cleveland.

Stark County man faces a possible life term for fatally beating toddler

Deliberations are expected to begin today in the trial of a Stark County man accused of fatally beating a three-year-old boy. 27-year-old Brent Fields is charged with murder and four counts of child endangering. The boy’s mother has pleaded guilty to being an accomplice in endangering the child, who was hospitalized with severe bruises and a stomach injury. If convicted, Fields faces 32 years to life in prison.

Grand jury will not charge group identified in statewide illegal voting probe

A grand jury has voted not to charge a group of non-U.S. citizens who allegedly voted illegally in past elections. The 17 Cuyahoga County residents were identified by Ohio Sec. of State Jon Husted as illegal voters. Husted’s office had announced the results of a series of probes earlier this year that found nearly 400 residents illegally registered to vote. Cleveland.com reports voter fraud is difficult to prove because investigators must show that a person knew they were not allowed to vote. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

Super PAC tied to former Cleveland mayor buys airtime to support Frank Jackson

A super PAC organized by a former Cleveland Mayor is throwing its support behind incumbent mayor Frank Jackson. The Cleveland Forward PAC organized by former mayor Michael White will begin airing TV and radio ads this week in support of Jackson. One of the TV spots criticizes opponent Zack Reed for his controversial acceptance of an endorsement from Cleveland’s police union. Cleveland.com reports the super PAC was created after the 2009 Citizens United decision, meaning the group will not have to disclose donors until well after the Nov. 7th election.

Cleveland police chase ends in death of Glenville resident

A Cleveland man has died after being shot by an officer on the city’s East Side. The county examiner has identified the man as 33-year-old Antonio Levison. Cleveland police say Levison was armed, but is not releasing further details about the incident. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood yesterday afternoon. After a brief chase, officers opened fire when they saw Levison was armed. Levison died at a local hospital.

Famed conductor Christoph von Dohnányi cancels Cleveland Orchestra appearance

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its music director laureate will not be coming to Cleveland for scheduled appearances later this year. Christoph von Dohnányi was slated to conduct a program of works by Brahms, Mozart, and British composer Julian Anderson in December. In a statement, the orchestra says Dohnanyi cancelled on doctor’s orders, but did not provide details on his condition. Dohnányi withdrew from three appearances last season. Finnish conductor Mikko Franck, who leads the Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra, will fill in with the same program.

State reaches settlement with woman allegedly sexually assaulted by prison guard

The state of Ohio will pay $525,000 to a Cleveland woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a guard at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. Cleveland.com reports the unnamed woman says the guard and others threatened retaliation after she spoke to investigators. She filed suit in federal court in 2011 against the guard and other prison employees. The Ohio Attorney General's Office represented the guards and did not comment on the settlement. The woman's attorney says the accused guard was moved to a men's prison but wasn't charged criminally.

Hudson police ask for community help in solving burglary spree

Hudson police are asking for help to solve a string of recent burglaries. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the city began seeking assistance after three burglaries were reported earlier this month. Police say there have been 24 burglaries in the city so far this year, compared to 30 for all of last year. Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact police.

Cleveland is out of the running to host the 2026 World Cup

Cleveland is no longer in the running to be a host city for the 2026 soccer World Cup. Crain’s reports the potential list of North American host cities was trimmed from 49 down to 25, excluding Cleveland. That leaves Cincinnati as the lone Ohio city on the list. The Cleveland Sports Commission says the city still hopes to host the Gold cup in 2019.