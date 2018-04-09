Morning Headlines: Sinclair Deal Stalls Amid Controversy; Last Day to Register for May Primary

Morning headlines for Monday, April 9

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 9:

Sinclair takeover of Fox 8 appears stalled;

Cleveland Community Police Commission director placed on paid leave;

Son of lieutenant governor candidate allegedly posted online about killing police officers;

Voters have until Monday to register for May primary;

Akron police find bodies of three women, suspect drug overdose;

Contaminated synthetic marijuana linked with severe bleeding;

Cleveland demonstrators hold overnight protest for Aniya Day-Garrett;

Rock Hall prepares for induction ceremony;

Sinclair takeover of Fox 8 appears stalled

A bid by an embattled TV station operator to purchase Cleveland’s Fox 8 has stalled amid intense political debate. Sinclair Broadcast Group announced plans almost a year ago to purchase more than 40 stations from Tribune Broadcasting, including WJW Fox 8. Federal regulators were expected to approve the deal by February. Sinclair is again facing criticism for its “must run” segments that local station employees say reflect a conservative, pro-Trump bias. Sinclair owns stations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, Steubenville and Toledo.

Cleveland Community Police Commission director placed on paid leave

The executive director for the Cleveland Community Police Commission has been placed on paid leave. Fox 8 reports commission members have been complaining about “workplace issues and conflicts” involving director Jason Goodrick. A letter sent to Goodrick claims he has also complained about his job and work environment. Goodrick has been the commission’s director for less than a year.

Son of lieutenant governor candidate allegedly posted online about killing police officers

The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody. The Facebook group Ohio Going Blue posted screenshots Sunday of two posts purportedly made by Brian Newell, 24. Newell is the son of Akron councilwoman Tara Samples, who is the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich. The Kucinich-Samples campaign issued a statement Sunday saying that Newell has long-running mental health and addiction issues that have previously led to arrests and criminal charges. The statement says Samples is trying to get him hospitalized to receive treatment.

Voters have until Monday to register for May primary

Monday is the last day to register for Ohio's May primary. Voters will have the chance to weigh in on a statewide ballot issue involving redistricting and to vote in statewide and local races. A total of 477 local issues are on ballots in 83 of Ohio's 88 counties. Ohioans also will pick party nominees for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer on May 8. Early voting for the primary begins Tuesday. Information on the statewide races, as well as congressional, state legislative and court of appeals races, is available at MyOhioVote.com.

Akron police find bodies of three women, suspect drug overdose

Police have found the bodies of three women who likely died from drug overdoses inside an Akron home. Police say they were checking on a residence Saturday evening and got no response to door knocks. They then looked through windows and spotted a woman on a floor. Police are still investigating. They haven't released names, but said all three women were 20 or 21 years old.

Contaminated synthetic marijuana linked with severe bleeding

State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states. Health officials say dozens of people in Illinois experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, and some tested positive for an anticoagulant used as rat poison. A few other cases of serious, unexplained bleeding were reported in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Wisconsin. The Department of Health says Ohio has logged no such cases, but it's alerting medical professionals and Poison Control Centers in case they encounter patients with symptoms similar to those cases.

Cleveland demonstrators hold overnight protest for Aniya Day-Garrett

Demonstrators in Cleveland are in the midst of an overnight protest for four-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett, who died of a stroke last month after being beaten by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. The protestors are sleeping outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. They say Child Protective Services could have saved Garrett. WKYC reports Garrett had been abused at least since 2015. The protestors are expected to release a list of demands this morning and remain outside until 9 p.m. Monday.

Rock Hall prepares for induction ceremony

Induction festivities are underway at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Over the weekend, the Rock Hall unveiled a new interactive exhibit called the Hall of Fame Experience. It also announced a new scholarship at Tri-C for full-time students enrolled in creative arts courses. The Rock Hall is offering extended hours leading up to the induction ceremony this Saturday.