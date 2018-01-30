Morning Headlines: Youngstown Businessman Deported; Dayton Welder Among Guests at State of the Union

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 30:

Youngstown businessman deported to Jordan after protracted immigration battle;

Akron establishes North American First People's Day;

Akron considers land swap for housing development;

Family of elderly man whose shooting death was broadcast online sues Facebook;

Ohio's U.S. Senators announce their State of the Union guests;

Portman donates campaign contributions from Vegas mogul to charity;

Portman, Mandel endorse Renacci for U.S. Senate;

House fire leaves two children and two adults missing;

President Trump invites Dayton business owners, welder to State of the Union;

Akron Racers owner still hopes to play professional softball game at Firestone Stadium;

Youngstown businessman deported to Jordan after protracted immigration battle

The family of a Youngstown businessman who lived in the United States for 38 years says he has been deported to his native Jordan. Family members of Amer Adi Othman say he boarded a flight out of the country late last night. The Youngstown man had been in the custody of federal immigration agents since Jan. 16. Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan had tried to stop Adi's deportation through a private bill that President Donald Trump's administration ignored. He said on Twitter Monday that he was "extremely disappointed" by the outcome. WKYC-TV reports that Adi's family plans to hold a rally in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Akron establishes North American First People's Day

The city of Akron has added a new holiday to recognize Native Americans. The holiday was proposed by students at the Lippman School, a private K-8 school in Akron. City Council voted unanimously to designate the first Monday of October as North American First People’s Day.

Akron considers land swap for housing development

Akron is considering a deal to swap land with its public schools and make way for downtown development. Under the plan proposed Monday, the city would get an 11-acre property at a West Akron middle school and another lot near St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. The city would then demolish the school and build 90 single-family homes. The Beacon Journal reports the new homes would qualify for the city’s residential tax abatement, which exempts them from property taxes for 15 years. Summit County would need to approve the deal, along with the city and Akron Public Schools.

Family of elderly man whose shooting death was broadcast online sues Facebook

Facebook is facing legal action from the family of a man whose fatal shooting death was broadcast live on the social media platform. Robert Godwin Sr., 74, was shot to death at random last Easter in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Godwin’s estate claims Facebook had a responsibility to alert authorities. The family says Facebook was negligent and failed to notice violent posts by shooter Steve Stephens.

Ohio's U.S. Senators announce their State of the Union guests

As President Trump prepares to give his first State of the Union address, Ohio’s U.S. Senators plan to make statements of their own with their choice of guests. Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s guest will be Ohio Fraternal Order of Police President Jay McDonald. McDonald also serves as Vice President of the National Fraternal Order of Police, which has endorsed Portman’s plan to crack down on websites that facilitate sex trafficking. Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he’s bringing Rita Lewis, the widow of Vietnam veteran and Teamsters pension advocate Butch Lewis. Brown has attached Lewis’ name to a bill he says would restore several union pension plans threatened by massive cuts.

Portman donates campaign contributions from Vegas mogul to charity

Ohio Senator Rob Portman is among Republicans in Congress donating their contributions from Las Vegas billionaire Steve Wynn to charity in light of sexual misconduct allegations against the former Republican National Committee finance chairman. A Wall Street Journal report Friday said that Wynn, a casino mogul and prolific Republican donor, sexually harassed several women. Wynn has denied the allegations. Portman’s office says he’ll donate the $5,400 his campaign received from Wynn for his 2016 campaign to charities aimed at stemming human sex-trafficking.

Portman, Mandel endorse Renacci for U.S. Senate

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has landed two key endorsements in his U.S. Senate bid. The Wadsworth Republican was backed Monday by GOP U.S. Sen. Rob Portman and Ohio's state treasurer, Josh Mandel. The Republican Mandel dropped out of the race Jan. 5, citing his wife's health. Renacci faces Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons and Marysville family business owner Melissa Ackison for the Republican nomination.

House fire leaves two children and two adults missing

Two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland. Firefighters say a woman believed to be the children's mother escaped the fire early this morning by jumping from the home on the city's east side. She was taken to a hospital. Investigators say a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, their father and another man are missing. There's no immediate word on what caused the fire. The state fire marshal's office will help investigate.

President Trump invites Dayton business owners, welder to State of the Union

President Trump’s guests at the State of the Union speech will include the two owners of a western Ohio manufacturing company and an employee. Steve Staub and Sandy Keplinger own Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton. Corey Adams is a welder with the company. All three say they benefited from Trump’s new tax law. The three of them will sit with First Lady Melania Trump during tonight’s address.

Akron Racers owner still hopes to play professional softball game at Firestone Stadium

Akron’s professional softball team is hoping to play at Firestone Stadium this year. The Akron Racers’ majority owner Craig Stout tells the Beacon Journal negotiations are underway. The news comes after the team’s minority owner and general manager Joey Arrietta announced the franchise is facing financial hardship and undergoing major changes. The Racers are working with a Chinese contingency to create a new, majority-Chinese team. Stout says the contingency would not be involved in the team’s ownership.