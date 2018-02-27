Mother Says Jailing Her Son Could Have Saved His Life

By 5 hours ago
  • LINDA CHAMBERS
    Linda Chambers holds a picture of her son, Scottie Childers, who died of an opioid overdose in January 2017.
    ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A mother says her son would still be alive if the state had a law that sent people back to jail if they fail a drug test while on parole. Currently, probation officers can use their judgment. But a bill would take that discretion away.

Scottie Childers tested positive for fentanyl one day last January while on probation. Four hours after that test, he died of an overdose.

His mother, Linda Chambers, is angry that his probation officer didn’t send Childers straight to jail. Now she supports a bill that would automatically put an ex-offender back behind bars if they test positive for opioids.

“If there was no discretion he would’ve went to jail and he would’ve been in jail four hours later. He wouldn’t have been able to use four hours later and pass away," Chambers said.

Opponents say addicts should go to treatment, not jail and argue that discretion is needed because not every case is the same.

The bill does spell out that an offender can go to treatment instead, but due to a lack of availability jail would be the most likely destination.

Tags: 
fentanyl
opioids
Scottie Childers
Linda Chambers
Parole violations

Related Content

CDC Says Overdose Deaths Continue to Climb in Ohio

By Feb 13, 2018
A photo of opioid pain pills.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has new stats that show the epidemic is nowhere close to slowing down.

DeWine Warns Ohio Lawmakers Will Have to Control Fly-by-Night Drug Clinics

By Jan 16, 2018
photo of audience at opioid conference
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State stats show overdoses from opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – are killing at least nine people a day. And that figure is likely to rise by the time new numbers are released this summer.  The crisis brought advocates to Columbus for a daylong conference on how local groups and communities can fight it.

Sherrod Brown's Bill to Track Synthetic Opioids Is on the President's Desk

By Jan 4, 2018
photo of Sherrod Brown
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Congress is sending a bill to the president in their push to address the nation’s drug epidemic. The legislation will give border agents access to high-tech equipment, making it easier to detect and stop the flow of the highly potent painkiller fentanyl.

Fentanyl comes mostly from China and was the cause of more than 2,300 deaths in Ohio in 2016.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says his bipartisan bill will help authorities stop the synthetic opioid from finding its way across U.S. borders and into other drugs.