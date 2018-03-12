Mural Arts Philadelphia Brings a Public Art Project to Akron's Summit Lake This Year

By 2 hours ago

Summit Lake -- once a recreation destination -- is slowly being revived thanks to projects like Akron's Re-imagining the Civic Commons. The Mural Arts Philadelphia collaboration will involve a public arts project over the next 18 months.
Credit YOUTUBE: AMAIGC

This spring, a public art project will kick-off at Summit Lake in Akron. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, it’s being coordinated by groups in Akron and Philadelphia.

Mural Arts Philadelphia began in the 1980s as an anti-graffiti program. Today, cities from around the world come to the organization for training in how to bring projects to fruition in struggling neighborhoods. Now, Mural Arts is bringing a $100,000 grant to Akron to support an 18-month project here.

Dan Rice, CEO of the Ohio & Erie Canalway, says his group will be working with Mural Arts and Akron-based ArtsNow. The first step, he says, is public engagement to decide what the project will be. And he says they’ve already started gathering input on what people want around Summit Lake.

“We heard comment and feedback from the community that they’d love to learn more about fishing. They’d love to learn more about bird watching. One of the most popular comments was, ‘I want something else to do besides basketball.’”

Mural Arts will also be running similar projects in Memphis and Detroit. Chief Strategy Officer Caitlin Butler says they chose Akron because they wanted to affect environmental change at Summit Lake.

“It’s a really wonderful amenity for the city that seems [to have been] underutilized and could be more of a community asset than it currently is. And so we saw an opportunity to use art to help connect people more to the future of that space and what it should be and look like.”

Summit Lake is part of Akron’s Re-Imagining the Civic Commons project, an effort to bring recreation back to an area affected by heavy industry.

Tags: 
summit lake
Dan Rice
Caitlin Butler
Mural Arts Philadelphia
ArtsNow
Reimagining the Civic Commons

Related Content

Summit Metro Parks to Connect with the Community with Latest Knight Foundation Grant

By Jan 10, 2018
photo of pump house
KNIGHT FOUNDATION

Summit Metro Parks is getting $785,000 to connect with the community at two of its parks near downtown Akron.

The money from the Knight Foundation will be used to re-purpose the pump house at Summit Lake and a barn in Cascade Valley Metro Park. Both sites will offer community programs, meeting spaces and activities.

Metro Parks Executive Director Lisa King says the goal is to build relationships with the community. 

Summit Metroparks Adds 'Pop-Up' Nature Center As Part of Reimagining Summit Lake Project

By Jun 15, 2017
REACH OPPORTUNITY CENTER

Summit Metro Parks is experimenting with a new way to teach people about nature.

The district is opening a temporary nature center this week at Summit Lake’s community center in central Akron.

Metroparks’ outreach manager Demetrius Lambert-Falconer says it’s part of an effort to improve the lives of people living near Summit Lake.

Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition Launches Crowdsourcing Effort for Vandalized Towpath Trail Bridge

By Michael Bratton Apr 22, 2016
Photo of the vandalized Towpath Trail bridge near Akron
SUMMIT METRO PARKS / TWITTER

The Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition has started a crowdsourcing effort to repair a bridge on the Towpath Trail that was set on fire by vandals.

The blaze destroyed a 40-foot section of the floating bridge that sits near West Wilbeth Road in Akron. Investigators say propane was used to start the fire.

Akron's Lock 2 Is Revamped Into a Tranquil Pocket Park

By Sep 12, 2017
photo of Lock 2
MARK AREHART / WKSU

One of Akron’s historic canal locks has gotten a makeover. 

Every day walkers, cyclists and runners use the Towpath Trail that winds through Akron. Many like to stop and sit by a tranquil waterfall near Canal Park.

“It’s kind of a tiny park along the Towpath Trail and Canal. If listeners are regular trail users, they might have passed it and not necessarily seen it," Katelyn Freil with the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition said. 