The Music Settlement Expands to Ohio City

By 21 minutes ago
  • An art rendering of The Music Settlement's new building in Ohio City.
    Courtesy of The Music Settlement

The Music Settlement, a longtime music therapy and education institution in Cleveland’s University Circle, is opening a new Ohio City Campus later this summer.

The new 19,000-square-foot space will be tailored to the needs of clients in Ohio City specifically. And that means crossing the divide between east and west Cleveland. "We’re corny enough to say figuratively we are crossing the Detroit Superior Bridge to bring music and arts programming and outreach services to Ohio City," Music Settlement President Geri Presti said.

She said the space features music therapy spaces, a dance studio and a science room. Early childhood education programs at the new branch start in August.

Music instruction and music therapy programs launch in September. The construction is part of an $8.5 million capital campaign that includes expanded financial aid and renovations to the University Circle Campus.

