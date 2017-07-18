A NAFTA skeptic Finds Trump's Initial Goals for Rengotiating the Trade Deal 'Vague Generalities'

At least one Ohio Democrat is skeptical of President Trump’s outline of how he wants to renegotiate NAFTA.

Congressman Tim Ryan – a Youngstown-area Democrat -- also been pushing for improvements to the North American Free Trade Agreement. But he says 25 years of trade has cemented complex supply and other relationships, and that’s why he wanted to see details on what the Trump administration hopes to accomplish. So far, he says, all he’s seen are vague generalities.

Ryan on Trump's first step

“Those get hard to undo over all that time because of money and investments that have been made. So it gets very difficult to undo some of this stuff. But clearly he doesn’t have any proposal to fix NAFTA or get the economy moving.”

Ryan says he had hoped to see a balance of labor, wage, and environmental standards among the administration’s priorities.

Last week, Ryan and other House Democrats sent a letter with their priorities for NAFTA talks to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Click here to read the letter.