National Initiative Hopes to Bring Civil Political Discourse to Ohio

By 34 minutes ago

Ohio is the latest state to accept the initiative, joining Iowa, Maine and Arizona.
Credit NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR CIVIL DISCOURSE

A national initiative to revive civility and respect in political talk is launching Wednesday at the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

The project includes Ohio and Iowa, both swing states, along with historically red Arizona and historically blue Maine.

Carolyn Lukensmeyer heads the National Institute for Civil Discourse at the University of Arizona, which has been working on this issue for six years. She says the goal is to help 100,000 citizens learn to improve public and political discourse. 

“Not trying to force an agreement, not trying to force common ground, but just coming back to a place where we actually listen to one another and we actually respect each other,” she says.

The initiative will team up with more than 100 community organizations across the country. Lukensmeyer says she hopes to see the progress made with civility programs at the state level spread nationwide.

Tags: 
Carolyn Lukensmeyer
University of Arizona
National Institute for Civil Discourse

Related Content

Americans Say Civility Has Worsened Under Trump; Trust In Institutions Down

By Jul 3, 2017

As Americans prepare to celebrate the country's 241st birthday, they believe the overall tone and level of civility between Democrats and Republicans in the nation's capital has gotten worse since the election of President Trump last year, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds. The same survey also shows distrust of many of the nation's fundamental democratic institutions among the public.

Kasich Talks About Trump, Healthcare and His Presidential Campaign in a Speech in Columbus

By May 16, 2017
photo of John Kasich
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich has ended the tour promoting his new book, but he’s not done talking about the campaign or the issues that concern him – including the actions of President Trump and some of his fellow Republicans in Congress.

The governor went to speak at the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

Portman Declines to Attend Public Forums, Calls for Civility

By Feb 24, 2017
Photo of Rob Portman
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican lawmakers are defending their choice not to attend public forums with their constituents. Noting the hostility, he’s seen at these so-called “town halls” around the country, U.S. Senator Rob Portman is calling for civility. 

Ohio’s Republican congressional members were invited to public meetings around the state this week. These forums were organized by liberal groups and mostly all of the federal lawmakers did not attend. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman didn't, and says these events, which have featured loud, disruptive protesting, are not productive.