National Panel Recommends the FDA Re-Review Opioids Already OK'd and Consider Public Health

By 51 minutes ago
  • The timelne of the problem
    The timelne of the problem
    PAIN MANAGEMENT AND THE OPIOD CRISIS / National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine

A major new study on the opioid epidemic that has swept through Ohio and much of the rest of the country says the painkillers that triggered the crisis likely never should have been prescribed for many chronic pains.  

David Clark directs a Veterans Affairs Pain Clinic in California and is one of the 18 researchers who participated  the study for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. He says opioids are undeniably beneficial for advanced stages of cancer, severe injuries and for end-of-life treatments:

“Much less well-established is the role of these drugs in the management of pain for patients with chronic pain conditions such as osteoarthritis and low back pain, and in fact there is at least some evidence suggesting the medications do not work as well as expected and that outcomes in fact might be worsened.

The report calls for the FDA to re-review opioids it has already approved and to ensure that public health is key when any new opioids are being considered. When it comes to treatment, the report calls for special attention for subgroups such as pregnant women and highlights one program in Ohio that combines methadone and other medical treatments with prenatal care and case management. 

Click here for the highlights of the report.

Tags: 
NEO opioid crisis
Opioid Addiction
painkillers
Pain Management and the Opioid Crisis

Related Content

Third Frontier Looks for High-Tech Solutions To The Opioid Crisis

By May 24, 2017
photo of Third Frontier Commission panel
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

In his State of the State speech last month, Gov. John Kasich announced he wants the state’s Third Frontier Commission to spend $20 million toward high-tech solutions to the deadly opioid crisis.

The panel has taken the first step toward doing that.

2018 Governor Hopefuls Weigh in on Ohio's Opioid Lawsuit and Ongoing Crisis

By Jun 1, 2017
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Attorney General Mike DeWine’s lawsuit against five drug companies is drawing mixed reactions from candidates for governor in 2018.

DeWine filed suit against the five drug companies, saying they deceived doctors and Ohioans about how addictive their painkillers are.

Sen. Sherrod Brown Wants Ohioans To Weigh-In On the Senate's Healthcare Proposal

By Jun 26, 2017
photo of Sherrod Brown, Thomas Gilson
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Sen. Sherrod Brown was in Cleveland yesterday encouraging people to make their voices heard about the proposed Senate Health Care Bill -- which could be voted on this week -- and what it could do to Ohio’s battle against opioid abuse.