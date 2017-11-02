National Parks … For A Price

America’s national parks are treasured territory, to say the least. But how much are they worth to see?

Entry fees at some of the most visited parks like Rocky Mountain and Joshua Tree could go up during the 2018 peak season — as high as $70 per family car.

National parks are popular places, with some breaking attendance records in 2016. So what’s behind the proposed increase? And how will higher prices affect attendance?

GUESTS

Elizabeth Shogren, Washington correspondent, High Country News; @ShogrenE

Holly Fretwell, Outreach Director and Research Fellow, Property and Environment Research Center (PERC); @HollyFretwell

Kristen Brengel, Vice President of Government Affairs, National Parks Conservation Association; @NPCA

David Bernhardt, Deputy Secretary, Department of the Interior; @DOIDepSec

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

