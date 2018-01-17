NE Ohio Democratic Lawmaker Says LGBTQ Protection Bill Now Has Chamber of Commerce Backing

A Democratic bill that would protect LGBTQ Ohioans from employment and housing discrimination has been floating around the Statehouse for more than 10 years, and has gonenowhere. Its backer weighed in on whether she thinks it's time to go to the ballot.

Nickie Antonio on human rights

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says adding the protections will make Ohio more attractive to people and businesses looking to move.

Asked if she thinks it's time for the issue to go before voters, Antonio said policymakers should make the decision.

“I do not believe that any group of people, who live in the minority should have to go to the majority population and supplicate for their rights. I think that this state and this country can do better.”

Antonio has proposed this bill six times, but says this month will be the first time her bill has received a second hearing in the House.