NE Ohio Democratic Lawmaker Says LGBTQ Protection Bill Now Has Chamber of Commerce Backing

By 46 minutes ago

Lakewood Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio discusses the latest push for her bill extending protections against housing and employment discrimination against LGBTQ people.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A Democratic  bill that would protect LGBTQ Ohioans from employment and housing discrimination has been floating around the Statehouse for more than 10 years, and has gonenowhere. Its backer weighed in on whether she thinks it's time to go to the ballot.

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says adding the protections will make Ohio more attractive to people and businesses looking to move.

Asked if she thinks it's time for the issue to go before voters, Antonio said policymakers should make the decision.

“I do not believe that any group of people, who live in the minority should have to go to the majority population and supplicate for their rights. I think that this state and this country can do better.”

Antonio has proposed this bill six times, but says this month will be the first time her bill has received a second hearing in the House.

Tags: 
Nickie Antonio
LGBTQ
Anti-discrimination
Housing and employment discrimination

Related Content

Ohio Employers Among Best in Nation for LGBTQ Inclusion Benefits

By Ryan Landolph Nov 9, 2017
LGBTQ pride flag
Quinn Dombrowski

Ohio is one of the nation’s leading states when it comes to equal treatment in the workplace in terms of sexual identity.

The Human Rights Campaign released its 2018 Corporate Equality Index, which looks at LGBTQ inclusion in major companies and law firms. 32 Ohio employers took part in the survey, getting an average score of 91 percent.

Deena Fidas, one of the study’s authors, says there are four specific criteria that go into determining an employer’s score.

Ohio Businesses Commit to Support Equality for LGBTQ Employees

By Sep 15, 2017
photo of Jason Rudman
PHILIP DE OLIVEIRA / WKSU

A group of Ohio businesses is working together to promote nondiscrimination against LGBTQ employees. More than 200 businesses have signed on.

Ohio law says it’s illegal for businesses to fire employees based on things like race, religion, sex, or disability status "without just cause." But it is technically legal to fire someone for being gay or transgender.

Ohio Lawmaker Introduces Anti-Discrimination Bill for Housing and Employment

By Mar 24, 2017
photo of Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would ban discrimination in housing or employment based on sexual gender or identity has been introduced in the legislature. 

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says this legislation is not new.

“A version of this bill has been introduced in the general assembly in the state of Ohio, since 2009.”