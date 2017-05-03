Need a Bed? Contents of the Akron City Center Hotel Are Up For Sale

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Jim Long
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Jim Long is managing the liquidation of the Akron City Center hotel's contents, including the pieces in this mini-art gallery, set up in the hotel's former gift shop.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Akron City Center furniture
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The Akron City Center hotel was once one of the most prestigious places to stay in the city. But for the next three weeks, its contents will be liquidated before renovations begin in mid-summer on the 19-story building.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU
  • photo of Nicki Lanzi painting
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    This painting from artist Nicki Lanzi is one of several Akron-centric pieces being sold as the contents of the Akron City Center hotel is liquidated.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The contents of the Akron City Center hotel go up for sale Thursday, clearing out decades of furniture ahead of the building’s renovation.

The hotel opened in 1971 as a Holiday Inn and was one of the most prestigious hotels in the city. But it has changed owners several times since the 1990s, and there were few guests in the past decade.

Jim Long is with Dayton-based International Content Liquidations, and he’s spent the past two weeks organizing the sale of everything from banquet chairs to chandeliers from the now-closed hotel.

“Their bad fortune is our good fortune: there are some upscale things and some not-upscale-things, and we have priced it accordingly. Sleep Number beds for $150? I challenge you to find one for a cheaper price.”

Construction is slated to begin this summer to turn the 19-story building into a mix of apartments and hotel rooms, with a restaurant and culinary school inside as well.

Long says the massive sale also includes many pieces of artwork.

“There are some original paintings that are of the Akron skyline from various views. And then on every elevator landing, there was another skyline of Akron. Up on the 19th floor they had some nice paintings and some nice lithographs and we’ve kind of created a little sale-within-a-sale of those items.”

Long expects everyone from bargain-hunting students to artists to hotel and catering companies will be shopping at the hotel. In the 1980s, it gained a degree of national notoriety as the site for a proposed swingers’ convention.

Tags: 
Akron City Center Hotel

Related Content

Akron Officials Say the City Center Project Will Spur Renovation Where It's Needed

By Feb 22, 2017
photo of Jason Segedy
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The plan to renovate Akron's City Center Hotel could lead to greater development in an area that’s slowly seeing people move downtown.

Cuyahoga Falls-based Testa Companies plans to invest $25 million in the building. The hotel had struggled for the past decade before closing last year. The proposed redevelopment would set aside six floors for a new hotel, and the rest for apartments.

Akron City Planner Jason Segedy says it’s one of several much-needed projects downtown, along with the Landmark Building and the United Building.