New Bill Seeks to Reform Ohio's Bureau of Workers Compensation

State lawmakers are considering a new bill to reform the Bureau of Workers Compensation. It would make key changes to the program, like reducing extended injured worker benefits for retirees. It would also change the name of the agency.

What the bill will do

Republican Rep. Mike Henne says the bill would eliminate red tape for both employers and injured employees.

“It’s about giving them the appropriate care when they are injured. It’s about getting them back to work, for the employee and the employer, and it’s about getting them the appropriate benefits when they can’t return to work.”

Henne says the bill would also change the name of the agency from the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation to the Office of Employee Safety and Rehabilitation.

“Now I will tell you I’m not married to the name.”

He says it could change as the bill goes through the House and Senate -- and so could the details of the plan as lawmakers take a closer look at the proposed overhaul.