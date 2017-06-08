New Bill Seeks to Reform Ohio's Bureau of Workers Compensation

By 6 minutes ago

State Rep. Mike Henne says the new bill would overhaul the bureau and even give it a new name.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers are considering a new bill to reform the Bureau of Workers Compensation. It would make key changes to the program, like reducing extended injured worker benefits for retirees. It would also change the name of the agency.

Republican Rep. Mike Henne says the bill would eliminate red tape for both employers and injured employees.

“It’s about giving them the appropriate care when they are injured. It’s about getting them back to work, for the employee and the employer, and it’s about getting them the appropriate benefits when they can’t return to work.”

Henne says the bill would also change the name of the agency from the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation to the Office of Employee Safety and Rehabilitation.

“Now I will tell you I’m not married to the name.”

He says it could change as the bill goes through the House and Senate -- and so could the details of the plan as lawmakers take a closer look at the proposed overhaul.

Tags: 
Rep. Mike Henne
Bureau of Workers Compensation
injured workers

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Undocumented Immigrants and Workers' Comp

By May 21, 2017
photo of Bill Seitz
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Senate is now considering a proposal that would ban undocumented workers from receiving workers’ compensation if they’re injured on the job.

The measure passed the House but not without a heated debate between two fiery lawmakers.

Democratic Repr. Dan Ramos of Lorain argued that stripping workers’ comp benefits from undocumented workers would encourage bad-employer practices.

Ohio's Bureau of Workers Compensation Could Be Saving Money, According to Auditor

By Jan 10, 2017
Photo of Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s auditor is suggesting a way for the Bureau of Workers Compensation to save money. As Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains, the report suggests the agency raise its rent in a key building.

The BWC headquarters is in a big building in downtown Columbus, within a 5-minute walk of the Statehouse. Some space in the building is leased to five other state agencies and commissions, at a cost of  about $4-per-square foot. That's less than the average market rate at other properties in downtown Columbus.