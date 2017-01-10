New Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Pulls His Predecessor's Commitment on Dash Cams

By 4 minutes ago
  • New Cuyahgoa County Prosecutors recinds predecessor's dash cam funding
    New Cuyahgoa County Prosecutors recinds predecessor's dash cam funding
    KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The new Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Michael O’Malley says rescinding the half-million-dollar agreement his predecessor had with Cleveland to buy police dash-cams was difficult. But he says his office could not function properly without that money.

Before leaving office, former Prosecutor Tim McGinty contributed the money from its trust-fund account to Cleveland. The money comes from forfeitures in criminal convictions. O’Malley says that left only $100,000 in the fund, which he says needs at least $350,000.

“These are critical funds to our office as far as testing of various evidence, bringing in expert witnesses, bringing in witnesses who’ve moved out of town or are living out of town, or bringing in victims who aren’t from Cleveland. And it’s money we use to operate the office.”

O’Malley says to honor McGinty’s offer, money would have to be siphoned from other prosecutor’s office operating funds. He adds that he’s spoken with Mayor Frank Jackson about his decision, and that the mayor understands.

Tags: 
Tim McGinty
Dash cams
Michael O'Malley
Mayor Frank Jackson
Police cruisers

Related Content

O'Malley Officially Takes Over as Cuyahoga County Prosecutor

By Jan 2, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Cuyahoga County’s new prosecutor officially took office today. Michael O’Malley defeated the one-term incumbent Tim McGinty last year. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports on some of O’Malley’s plans for the office.

O’Malley says one of his first orders of business will be to bring back the connection the prosecutor's office has with residents, a program he has criticized McGinty for dismantling.

The Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Race is Unfolding Against the Backdrop of Tamir Rice and Michael Brelo

By Feb 15, 2016
Prosecutor Tim McGinty
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

It’s a political race that, usually, generates only moderate interest at best.  But not this year. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty is facing a tough challenge from former Assistant Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.                                                                                                           

It’s been a tough year politically for Prosecutor Tim McGinty.

Ohio's High Court Says Most Police Dash-Cam Video Is Public Record

By Dec 6, 2016
Dashboard cameras
WIKIMEDIA

The Ohio Supreme Court says – with few exceptions – footage from police dash-cams are public records. 

A unanimous state high court ruled today (Tuesday) that the Ohio Highway Patrol should have immediately released more than an hour of video from a 2015 police chase. The state had maintained the footage was confidential because it could contain evidence.

O'Malley Beats McGinty in Primary to Capture Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office

By Mar 16, 2016
Picture of Michael O'Malley
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Cuyahoga County will have a new prosecutor next  year. Michael O’Malley won yesterday’s Democratic primary against incumbent Tim McGinty.  