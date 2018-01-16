New Data Shows Ohio Conservatives Support Clean Energy

By 3 hours ago

Credit SERGEY EDENTOD / SHUTTERSTOCK

Clean-energy issues have prompted a lot of debate at the Ohio Statehouse for years. Opposition has mostly come from Republicans, while Democrats have supported incentives for the industry. Now, a clean-energy group has new data that they say will change the discussion.      

The Ohio Conservative Energy Forum is pointing to a poll that shows conservative voters are 36 percent more likely to vote for someone who supports energy efficiency and increases the use of renewables.

'If a candidate ... wants to really champion these issues, we're seeing no pushback whatsoever.'

Lori Weigel is with Public Opinion Strategies, the group that conducted the poll. It's the same group used by Republicans running for the House and Senate.

“If a candidate wants to espouse these views and wants to really champion these issues, we’re seeing no pushback whatsoever. And again, this is just among conservative voters so when you open that up to the broader spectrum of the electorate, it’s even more of a positive.”

Weigel says those polled still show support for coal, but a majority is against any bailouts for struggling power plants.

Tags: 
clean energy
coal
conservatives
renewable energy

Related Content

Renewable Energy Standards Divide Ohio Lawmakers

By Oct 4, 2016
photo of Keith Faber and John Kasich
Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the biggest fights waiting for lawmakers when they return to work after the Nov. 8 election will have to do with renewable energy in Ohio. The debate could come down to differing views between Gov. John Kasich and a leader in his own party.

Time is running out on a two-year freeze on the green energy standards that required utility companies in Ohio to use renewable energy and include energy efficiency.

Clean Energy is Contributing to Ohio's Economy

By Mar 23, 2016
photo of Blue Creek Wind Farm turbine
IBERDOLA RENWABLES

Clean energy is thriving in Ohio, according to a new jobs report. But advocates say the green energy industry can do more, with help from lawmakers. 

The report says more than 100,000 people work in the clean energy industry in Ohio.

Ian Adams with Clean Energy Trust, one of the groups that put out the report, says many are manufacturing jobs supporting the use of renewable energy in other states. And Adams adds that there would be even more jobs if Ohio brought back the green-energy standards it froze last year.