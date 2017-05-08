A New Deadly Drug Combination Hits the Streets of Ohio

There’s a new drug on the streets in three states, including Ohio. And the state’s top law enforcement official says it is already causing overdoses.

Gray death drug

Attorney General Mike DeWine says the drug is called “gray death.”

“It’s really a combination of fentanyl, heroin and what is called U47700, which is a synthetic drug,” DeWine says.

DeWine says eight cases of gray death overdose have been reported. He says this is particularly deadly because Narcan, the drug used to revive overdose victims, doesn’t work well in these cases.

“What we are seeing with more fentynal is that it’s harder and harder to bring people back. It’s taking sometimes 8, 10, 12. We had one case where it took 18 times to get the person back. So you are probably going to see fewer people who are going to be able to be saved,” DeWine says.

DeWine says the drug has been found in all parts of the state.