New Director Janet Kavandi Is Logging Firsts At NASA Glenn

By 16 minutes ago

Janet Kavandi is the first director of NASA Glenn who's been in space. She flew three shuttle missions and is the research center's first female director. She'll view her first total eclipse on Monday as part of NASA TV's Live broadcast.
Credit NASA

On Monday, the moon will cross in front of the sun and cast a shadow across the length of the U.S., sweeping east from Oregon all the way to the Carolina coast.

A narrow band between those points will experience a total eclipse, but even Ohio will see about 80 percent of the sun covered by the moon starting around 1 p.m. on Monday.

NASA is gearing up for the big event, NASA Glenn Director Janet Kavandi joins us.

Monday will be a first time many people in the U.S. will witness a total eclipse of the sun,  including NASA Glenn Director Janet Kavandi.  She'll be appearing in the Midwestern portion of NASA TV’s Live broadcast of the eclipse, as she returns to her native Missouri to experience the event.

Totality first touches the West Coast at 10:16 a.m. PDT, and then sweeps eastward across the continent before entirely heading off into the Atlantic by 4:09 p.m. EDT.

In Northeast Ohio the eclipse begins at 1:07 p.m. on Monday and will last around 2 hours 45 minutes with the maximum coverage at around 2:30 p.m.

Kavandi says the eclipse is a great educational opportunity for people to learn more about planetary science.

“This is a wonderful demonstration of orbital mechanics in motion."

A total eclipse demonstrates that the sun and moon are exactly the same size in the sky, a wondrous quirk in the geometry of the Earth's orbit and a surefire sign that this is a very special planet indeed.
Credit NASA

The eclipse provides an opportunity for NASA scientists to study the sun’s corona, the veil of charged particles that surround the solar disk.

Even today, Kavandi says the solar eclipse provides the best opportunity to study the corona "because we’re blocking the intense visual radiation from the sun. Everything that is so powerful that comes out of that burning ball of hydrogen blocks everything else’s view.”

She says NASA helio-physicists and researchers from around the world will converge on the path of the eclipse to conduct these coronal observations during the few minutes of totality on Monday.

It may seem like a matter of course that Earth’s moon would exactly fit over the sun’s disk during an eclipse, but the fact that the geometry works the way it does is nothing short of a miracle.

'I just do my best and don't think about gender.'

“The distance that moon is from the Earth, and it’s diameter, it is perfectly sized to block out the sun on these rare occasions where we get to see it,” says Kavandi.

NASA Glenn director Janet Kavandi flew on three shuttle missions. She's the first director of the research center to have been in space.
Credit NASA

Kavandi’s appointment in 2016 as director of NASA Glenn Research Center marked a couple of firsts:  she’s the first director who’s actually been in space, as a member of three shuttle missions, and she’s the first female director.

“To me, it [being a woman] doesn’t make a difference,” says Kavandi.  “Maybe to other people it might be a unique thing to talk about, but I don’t even think about things like that at all,” she says.

“I just do my best and don’t think about gender.”

With respect to having flown in space, Kavandi says her experiences at other NASA centers has added to her leadership training over the years.

“Whether it was training for space flight at the Johnson Space Center, or launching into space from the Kennedy Space Center, all of those experiences accumulate to make you who you are,” says Kavandi.

“As a leader I try to bring those lessons to the Glenn Research Center as well,” she says.

Tags: 
NASA Glenn Research Center
NASA Glenn
2017 Solar Eclipse
Janet Kavandi

Related Content

NASA Glenn Brings a Little Bit of Venus to Planet Earth

By Aug 14, 2017

It’s the namesake of the mythical goddess and synonymous with feminine beauty, but the reality of the planet Venus is anything but gentle.

Conditions on the surface are so harsh that all of our efforts to study it over the decades have provided only scant details.

But researchers in Cleveland are trying to change that.

In this week’s Exploradio, WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair looks at efforts to bring a little bit of Venus to planet Earth.

NASA Glenn Research Center Turns 75 With Public Open Houses

By May 23, 2016
photo of spring tire
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

  NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland turns 75 this year, and it’s been celebrating by opening its doors to the public.

  The facility near Cleveland Hopkins Airport welcomed about 20,000 visitors over the weekend to see everything from a zero-gravity drop-tower to the latest in moon buggy tires made of piano wire. Ankhur Chokshi, a recent Cleveland State engineering grad, was intrigued by the possibility of tires made of metal or springs wrapped in rubber for use here on Earth.

Where to Watch the Solar Eclipse in Northeast Ohio

By Aug 16, 2017
illustration of solar eclipse
NASA/YOUTUBE

Here's a list of watch parties in Northeast Ohio planned for the solar eclipse on August 21st.  If you're aware of one that's not on our list, please share it with us!

Here's What You Need To Know About The Total Solar Eclipse

By Aug 16, 2017

On Monday, the moon will completely eclipse the sun, and people all over the U.S. will watch.

For those who have been boning up on eclipse trivia for weeks, congratulations. For everyone else, here are the things you need to know about the phenomenon.

How Eclipses Changed History

By Aug 16, 2017

In July of 1878, Vassar professor Maria Mitchell led a team of astronomers to the new state of Colorado to observe a total solar eclipse. In a field outside of Denver, they watched as the sun went dark and a feathery fan of bright tendrils — the solar corona — faded into view.