New Driver's License Restrictions Proposed On Ohio Minors, While Adults Could Face Driver's Ed

Drivers under 18 could see the amount of time with temporary permits doubled. Drivers over 18 must now take driving classes if they fail their test on the first try.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new bill in the Statehouse would change the requirements for teenagers to get their drivers' licenses --just as another law takes effect changing drivers' education requirements for adults.

H.B. 293 would double the time drivers under 18 would be required to have a temporary permit -- from six months to twelve months.  That means young drivers would have to wait a year until they could get a full license.

The bill would also shift nighttime driving restrictions to 9 p.m. instead of midnight. Co-sponsors Gary Scherer, a Republican, and Michael Sheehy, a Democrat, tell the Columbus Disptach that 75 percent of nighttime crashes involving teens occur between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Their proposal comes just as a law is taking effect that changes the rules for drivers who wait until age 18 to get a license.  Under the old law, they're allowed to do so without taking driver’s ed.  But now, failing a driver’s test on the first try means adults would have to take a four-hour driving class, plus up to 24 hours of driving accompanied by a licensed adult who is at least 21.

