New Internet Initiative Launched to End Cleveland's Digital Divide

The digital divide could soon shrink for residents of Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings.

The pilot program, called Connect the Unconnected, brings a high-speed wireless connection to eight public-housing buildings, and trains residents to use computers and go online safely. Once they complete the classes, residents will get desktops and routers to browse the net at home.

The tech non-profit DigitalC is coordinating the project. CEO Lev Gonick says connectivity is a necessity that one-third of Cleveland residents don’t have.

“Sixty to eighty percent of all jobs, you must apply online. If you actually are needing to check your healthcare record, you must check it online.”

The project will launch next week, at the CMHA high-rise in the Central neighborhood.