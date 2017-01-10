A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered at the Statehouse

  • photo of John Glenn as fighter pilot
    John Glenn's name can be seen on public spaces throughout Ohio.
You don’t have to look far in Ohio to find something named after John Glenn. The astronaut-turned U.S. senator and educator has his name on schools and even the main Columbus airport. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, there’s a move to add one more memorial.

The Statehouse is often called the “people’s house.” School children and adult visitors from all over the world visit the building daily. Democratic State Rep. Michael Sheehy says he wants John Glenn to be memorialized there.

“John Glenn is so important in American history, not just in Ohio history, that he needs to be recognized on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse.”

The money for the statue could be raised from private sources, like the Holocaust memorial was. Sheehy says he’ll introduce the idea to fellow lawmakers in the coming days.

John Glenn
Ohio Statehouse
Michael Sheehy

Dignitaries, Regular Ohioans and Others Gather to Remember John Glenn

By Dec 17, 2016
John Glenn Casket
Ohioans from all over the state have converged on the Statehouse today to pay their respects to American icon John Glenn, who lies in response in the Capitol’s Rotunda. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles caught up with a few of those people and files this sound portrait.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He explored space a second time when he was in his 70s.

Lawmakers Change the Rules to Allow John Glenn's Body to Lie in Repose in the Statehouse

By Dec 12, 2016
photo of Ohio Statehouse
Astronaut, veteran and U.S. Sen. John Glenn will lie in repose at the Statehouse so mourners can honor the Ohio-born legend.

This Friday, observers can pay their respects to John Glenn in the Statehouse Rotunda. Statehouse spokesman Luke Stedke says the public is welcome to come to the Rotunda to remember the American icon.

“It’s just a way for the citizens of Ohio to pay honor and tribute to a man who has done so much for not only all Ohioans but for all Americans.”

Former Glenn Press Secretary Calls Him "A Giant"

By Dec 9, 2016
photo of John Glenn as fighter pilot
Tributes have pouring in from people who knew, worked with and admired Ohio’s John Glenn – the first American to orbit the earth, the oldest person ever to fly in space and Ohio's only four term US Senator.

Longtime Democratic strategist Dale Butland was Senator Glenn’s press secretary and chief of staff.

He says Glenn’s commitment to his country through the military and the space program goes back to a time when Americans believed in their institutions and in the government to do big things.

Columbus Airport Renamed in Honor of John Glenn

By Jun 28, 2016
John Glenn airport
The main airport in Columbus has been renamed to honor John Glenn. But the American icon says the new name will play a much bigger role for people flying in and out of Columbus. 

A stage was set right in the middle of the busy terminal at what used to be called the Port Columbus International Airport. And even though travelers were rushing to the ticketing counter or over to the security line or down to baggage claim, the sight of John Glenn seemed to stop them in their tracks.

One of Glenn's Last Appearances Focused on the Lure of Flight to a Boy in Ohio

By Dec 17, 2016
Glenn at Port Columbus
Many are gathering this weekend to pay their respects to an American icon John Glenn in memorial services. One of Glenn’s last major public appearances was in July at a ceremony renaming Port Columbus International Airport for him. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow looks back at Glenn’s comments that day and the message he wanted to share.

The first American to orbit the Earth told the crowd that he was captivated by aviation at a young age. When he was a boy visiting Columbus, Glenn said he'd ask his parents to stop by the airport on the way home to New Concord.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Reacts to John Glenn's Passing

By Dec 8, 2016
Photo of John Glenn
Former U.S. senator and astronaut John Glenn has passed away at the age of 95. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles spoke with the head of Ohio’s Democratic Party.

Glenn was a popular four-term U.S. senator from Ohio. State Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Glenn was a driving force in Ohio politics.