A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered at the Statehouse

You don’t have to look far in Ohio to find something named after John Glenn. The astronaut-turned U.S. senator and educator has his name on schools and even the main Columbus airport. As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, there’s a move to add one more memorial.

A new tribute to John Glenn

The Statehouse is often called the “people’s house.” School children and adult visitors from all over the world visit the building daily. Democratic State Rep. Michael Sheehy says he wants John Glenn to be memorialized there.

“John Glenn is so important in American history, not just in Ohio history, that he needs to be recognized on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse.”

The money for the statue could be raised from private sources, like the Holocaust memorial was. Sheehy says he’ll introduce the idea to fellow lawmakers in the coming days.