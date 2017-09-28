A New Plan May Replace $200 Million Public Transit Lost in the Ohio Budget

By 18 minutes ago

Gov. John Kasich (center), shown here with House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (left) and Senate President Larry Obhof (right), may have worked out a deal with legislative leaders to head off another veto override.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers overrode six of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. But one headline-making veto may survive – the one that stops a plan to ask the federal government to increase the tax on managed-care organizations. 

Local authorities rely on that tax to raise more than $200 million for transit. The House overrode Kasich’s veto of a plan to boost the tax, and the Senate was considering it. But Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina says there’s a deal to put more than $200 million toward counties, plus $50 million next year and up to $30 million more if state revenues stay positive.

“If they exceed expectations month after month, there would be some sort of revenue sharing between the state and the local governments, including the transit authorities.”

Kasich had said he doubted the federal government would approve the tax increase request. And Obhof says that this is a better solution than rolling the dice with the feds. 

Tags: 
MCO tax
tax
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Kasich's Veto on Hiking the Managed-Care Tax, Explained

By Jul 11, 2017
Kent Scarrett
OHIO MUNICIPAL LEAGUE

One of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes overridden by the House last week involves a tax on managed-care organizations that helps raise money for counties and transit authorities. Those local groups are hoping senators go along with that override.

Kasich had vetoed a plan to ask for a tax increase on  managed-care organizations.