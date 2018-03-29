A New Poll Shows Ohio Voters Are Deeply Divided on Trust in the Media and the President

Over half of Ohio Republicans trust the President more than the news media when it comes to "telling the truth about important issues."

That's according to a new poll that looks at the attitudes of Ohio voters towards the president and the media.

Ohio electorate poll

The Community Research Institute at Baldwin Wallace University conducted the survey of Ohio voters. And no big surprise, Democrats and Republicans gave pretty different answers. Eighty percent of Republicans said they have little or no trust in the mass media to report the news accurately and fairly, while only a third of Democrats agreed with that statement.

Lauren Copeland is associate director at the institute and says the survey results weren't completely polarized.

“I think it is a problem for Democratic discourse because people can't even agree on what the facts are.”

Asked about the President's Twitter habit, a majority of both Republicans and Democrats said that he tweets "too much."