New report on Great Lakes pushes monitoring, regulations for farmers

By Elizabeth Miller Nov 29, 2017

A northwest Ohio farm.
Credit Elizabeth Miller

A new report from the International Joint Commission, a bi-national agency, says the Great Lakes restoration continues to progress -- but not quickly enough.

The commission makes several recommendations to the U.S. and Canada, as part of a review of a 2012 water quality agreement.

Among them is evaluating farm practices aimed at reducing pollution –- especially the fertilizer runoff that feeds algae blooms in Lake Erie. 

IJC Commissioner Lana Pollack says that will show whether the money is well spent. "You could save a lot of money if you spent a little money on monitoring. Figure out what works, what doesn’t work, and stop paying for things that don’t work.”

The IJC calls for mandatory, enforceable standards for farmers instead of voluntary efforts.

The report also calls for improving sewage treatment facilities and moving more quickly to address harmful chemicals. And it says Ohio’s portion of western Lake Erie should be labeled impaired, which could lead to tougher regulation.

But the IJC cannot enforce its policies – it can only make recommendations to the U.S. and Canada.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo and WXXI Rochester. 

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Water quality
International Joint Commission
Lana Pollack
Lake Erie

Related Content

Great Lakes Commission Takes Aim at Sewage Overflows

By Angelica Morrison Nov 27, 2017
Satellite image of the Great Lakes
USGS

A new collaboration between the Great Lakes Commission and Lawrence Technological University in Michigan takes aim at sewer overflows that are polluting the Great Lakes.

Sewer overflows -- sometimes millions of gallons -- plague many cities in the Great Lakes region. The biggest cities, like Chicago, Toronto and Detroit, all have that problem. And in Niagara Falls, N.Y., heavy rains caused severe overflows that discolored the Niagara River this summer.

Report Warns of Eel-Like Invasive Species Threatening the Great Lakes

By Angelica Morrison / Great Lakes Today Oct 23, 2017
photo of lamprey bite
PAUL ZYBCZYNSKI

There’s some bad news in the Great Lakes regarding the sea lamprey -- an eel-like creature that literally sucks the life out of fish. They do a lot of damage and now they’re on the rise in some lakes. The trend has stumped scientists.