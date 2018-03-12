New Report Identifies Threats to Ohio's Manufacturing Sector

By Adrian Ma 2 hours ago

The new report from Policy Matters Ohio says high-paying manufacturing jobs are getting harder to come by.
Credit BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

The number of manufacturing jobs in Ohio has slowly ticked up in recent months, but a new report finds several trends that could undermine the future of the industry.

The report is by the left-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio. And its main message can be summed up as, “nice work, IF you can get it.” The average salary for a production job is $59,000. But the report's author, Michael Shields, says those well-paying gigs are becoming harder to get, especially for young people.

“That's really important when we're talking about folks who have a high school diploma and, haven't gone to college, which is still more than half the population of the state.”

Other trends he's worried about include an aging workforce, employers' increasing use of part-time labor, and a persistent wage gap between white and non-white workers. He says the state can address these issues by supporting unions and investing in apprenticeship programs. And while these measures won't bring manufacturing back to its peak, he says it would help keep more of those jobs in Ohio.

Ohio economy
Michael Shields
Policy Matters Ohio

Related Content

Veterinary Medicine Is a Big Boost to Ohio's Economy, New Report Finds

By Jan 14, 2018
photo of dog
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A new report finds the veterinary industry directly contributes $2.4 billion to Ohio’s economy and contributes as much as $13 billion when indirect costs are added.

The findings by the Ohio Veterinary Medicine Association also show vet service jobs increased 15.5 percent from 2007-2015. The association’s executive director, Jack Advent, says the numbers prove that vets help more than cats and dogs in the state.

New Report Finds Ohio's Economy Strengthening

By Ryan Landolph Oct 4, 2017
PNC economic report logo
PNC

PNC Financial Services released its fall economic outlook report today, and it finds Ohio’s economy is strengthening.

Mekael Teshome, an economist at PNC, says even without policies that business owners anticipated following the election, the economy is still progressing.

“There has been some moderation in optimism among small-to-mid-size business owners, but overall sentiment is strong, and that tells us that Ohio’s economy should be able to maintain steady economic growth as we get into 2018.”

Ohio Working Conditions Show Mixed Improvement, According to Progressive Think Tank

By Sep 6, 2017
POLICY MATTERS OHIO

An annual review of conditions for Ohio’s workers shows signs of improvement in some areas. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, the word from progressive group Policy Matters Ohio is that there are still plenty of problem areas.