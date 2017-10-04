New Report Recommends A Flat Tax Policy in Ohio

By 53 minutes ago

A new report claims a flat tax rate could be beneficial for the state.
Credit Dan Konik

A panel of lawmakers was asked to look into how the state could transition to a flat tax rate. But they found that the state needs to address a $7 billion question mark first.

The report from the 2020 Tax Policy Study Commission claims a flat tax rate could be beneficial for the state.

But the commission also says a transition would be challenging because of its 120-plus tax expenditures.

The state foregoes $7 billion dollars in revenue a year from these so-called loopholes.

Republican leaders have said a flat tax would reduce taxes and simplify code.

Opponents argue that a flat tax would mean most Ohioans would pay more for a small portion to pay less.

A separate group is looking into how the state can reduce its expenditures, which liberal and conservative think tanks support.
 

Tags: 
Taxes
ohio taxes
flat tax
Tax Policy Study Commision

Related Content

New Ohio Policy Could Change Tax Appeals in Courts

By Oct 1, 2017
photo of Ohio Supreme Court
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A state budget provision just taking effect would change an 80-year-old policy, requiring those who want to dispute tax decisions go to one of 12 regional appeals courts instead of the Ohio Supreme Court.  

The Ohio Supreme Court’s Director of Public Information, Edward Miller, says the change was requested after a flood of local property tax disputes, when the court’s main role is to rule on big cases involving the constitution.

Ohio Tax Commission Still Hopes for Centralized Municipal Tax Filings

By Jul 18, 2017
tax form
FLICKR

Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file certain tax forms with the state instead of in the cities in which they operate. After objections from cities, the final state budget made that an option. It’s still under debate on both sides.

A New Tax Formula That Could Benefit Ohio Farmers Could Hurt Its Schools

By Andy Chow Jun 7, 2017
Ron Grayson Burns
YOUTUBE

Ohio farmers have been pushing lawmakers to change the formula that determines how much in taxes they pay on their land. But the change could hurt another industry. h

Ron Grayson Burns looks over his vast wheat field in Union County.

“This field here this is just under 10 acres in this section. So it goes all the way back to the tree line that’s behind the grain bin."