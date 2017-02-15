A New Report Says Ohio Saved Billions of Medicaid Dollars Through Managed Care

  • Photo of Miranda Motter
    Ohio Association of Health Plans CEO Miranda Motter talks about managed care saving Ohio billions of dollars
    Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers operating in Ohio says managed-care is saving Medicaid a lot of money. Miranda Motter is the CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans. She says the report looked at costs from 2013 to 2015, and compared managed-care costs versus what would have been paid out under traditional fee-for-service plans.


“When you look at that two-year period of time, the savings was about $2.5 to $3.2 billion in lower costs.

And when prescription drugs were added in, Motter said Ohio saved more than 13 percent over the average costs racked up in other states. Motter says the report is backed up by data.

Tags: 
Miranda Motter
Medicaid
Ohio Association of Health Plans
prescription drugs
Ohio

