New Report Shows Which Akron Neighborhoods Are Ready -- Or Nearly Ready -- For New Housing

By 23 minutes ago
  • photo of Highland Square
    The new report says places like Highland Square are already attracting development, while neighborhoods like North Hill are on the verge of being more attractive to housing developers.
    VIVIAN GOODMAN / WKSU

A new report says parts of Akron are ripe for new housing, while other neighborhoods could be hot spots if they get some new investment.

The study from the Ohio Policy Center is titled “Build In Akron,” and it looks at all 24 of the city’s neighborhoods with regard to boosting population and housing values.

Highland Square and Downtown Akron are among the areas that are already seeing an influx of housing activity. North Hill and West Hill, however, are not as far along, and would benefit from a single mixed-use project to re-energize the market, according to Torey Hollingsworth of the policy center.

“Those are places where there’s enough energy and vitality -- and they’re close to some other important corridors or places that already have a lot of traffic or activity -- where some sort of big investment or mixed-use development might be enough to re-boost the market and get things going again.”

Hollingsworth says one of the recommendations in the report is to make it easier for people to fix up properties with low appraisals.

“In Detroit, a group of non-profit lenders and philanthropists have put together a product that allows people to get a mortgage for the entire cost of the purchase and the rehab, which is helping to bring some new energy into the market and rebuild some of those housing values.”

The report also says such neighborhoods would benefit from tax abatements, such as the ones being launched this summer in Akron for new construction and major improvements to existing homes.

Tags: 
Akron
North Hill
Ohio Policy Center
Build In Akron
Tax abatement

Related Content

Akron Community Foundation Receives Knight Grant for Community Engagement Event

By Feb 12, 2017
Tallahassee table
Knight Foundation

Akron hopes to bring together the entire community over a meal this fall -- to eat and to figure out the most important issues to the community.

Suburbs Reach a Deal With Akron to Share More of The Sewer Costs

By Feb 8, 2017
Storage basin
City of Akron / Akron.gov

If you live in a community near Akron, your sewer bill may be going up. The city plans to charge more for the sewer services it provides to half a dozen outlying areas.

Cuyahoga Falls, Montrose, Springfield Township and Tallmadge are among what are called “master metered” communities served by Akron sewers.

As many as two-thirds of homes in those communities are hooked up. But under a federal order to build a massive new system, Akron wants more for its service. 

Akron Sees Abatement As a Key to Residential Turnaround

By Feb 6, 2017
Akron City Council Monday, February 6, 2017
Tim Rudell / WKSU

A far-reaching plan for getting people to build and rebuild homes in Akron was laid out for City Council Monday. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Planning Director Jason Segedy  presented the proposal that was a year in the making. 

It’s called “The Planning To Grow Akron Report" and it aims to reinvigorate Akron as a place where people want to live and raise families.

It calls for everything from updating zoning and permitting, to marketing the city’s historical areas.