New Study Shows Ohio Immigrants Lack Necessary Resources

Ohio immigrants are struggling in three key areas, according to a new report.

Ohio immigrants lack resources

Immigration attorney Allison Herre contributed to the "Our Pathway to a Brighter Future" report, which recommends greater access to educational opportunities, affordable legal services and better access to healthcare.

Other report findings include Ohio having 83,000 undocumented immigrants and 4,000 DACA participants.

The report makes three recommendations, one of which is to make more immigration attorneys available pro-bono or at low cost. Herre says there are fewer than 35 immigration lawyers in the entire state of Ohio.

Other concerns the report "Our Pathway to a Brighter Future," raises, are accessible, reliable, and affordable healthcare and educational opportunities.

Our Pathway to a Brighter Future is the result of 18 months of research by the Health Landscape and other organizations, according to Herre, who also says more funding is needed. She says what's lacking are English opportunities for non-native speakers, GED classes in Spanish and more immigration attorneys.

The report says 25 percent of undocumented immigrants are uninsured.