New Visitor Center Promises to be the 'Front Door' of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

  • Illustration of the Boston Mills Visitor Center.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park is breaking ground on its new $5.9 million visitor’s center Monday morning.

Remodeling an old general store in the historic village of Boston is the centerpiece for the project, dubbed the Boston Mills Visitor Center. Park Public Information Officer Pamela Barnes thinks it will be a one-stop shop for everything Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

“It’s extremely complex. If you try to give the elevator speech of what is Cuyahoga National Park about, it’s pretty difficult.”

The two-story, 3,600 square foot building will include an overview of the history, geography and ecology of the park. It’s scheduled to open in the spring of 2019.

It’s the first official welcome center in the park’s 43-year history. 

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Gets Grant to Foster Citizen Science

By Aug 12, 2017
The National Park Foundation is giving Cuyahoga Valley National Park a $100,000 grant to collaborate with local middle schools and high schools on science.

The grant will help the park launch a new citizen science project, which will encourage the classrooms to bring learning into the park.   

The park’s education director, Jesus Sanchez, says they will be working with schools to get students hands-on experiences alongside researchers within the park.

 

  

Remembering Ralph Regula, the 'Constituent Congressman'

By Jul 21, 2017
One of the longest-serving Ohioans in Congress is being remembered as a proud Republican, yet nonpartisan public servant. Ralph Regula, who represented Northeast Ohio for 36 years, died Wednesday in his home. He was 92.

'A good man'
People remembering Ralph Regula quickly get to two points.

“He was an exceptional person;” and “he got things done.” 

Summit Metro Parks Reaches Out to Citizen Scientists To Try To Find Endangered Bees

By May 3, 2017
Summit Metro Parks is asking the public for help spotting a rare species.

The rusty-patched bumble bee, once common in Northeast Ohio, has recently been  listed as endangered and hasn’t been spotted here since 1998.

The Summit Metro Parks collaborated with Ohio State University, Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park to create the Ohio Bees Atlas Project.