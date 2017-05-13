New Website Shows the Costs -- and Benefits -- Of Biking, Driving or Walking in Ohio

The new gohiocommute.com website can show where to charge electric cars, where to rent bikes, how many calories you'll burn by cycling and what the carbon footprint would be if you carpooled -- anywhere in Ohio.
A new website shows Ohioans the costs – and benefits – of any trip they’re making in the state, whether by car, bike, bus or on-foot.

Gohiocommute.com can tell you, for example, how many calories you’d burn by biking to work or how much pollution you’ll cause if you drive.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency developed the site, which spokeswoman Jocelyn Clemings says will hopefully show people the effects of air pollution, and how to reduce it.

“It will find car-pool matches. It will find biking, walking, ride-alone routes for you. Also does some really cool things like tells you how much it costs to do those things.”

Clemings adds that companies can also sign up to create their own sub-sites to connect employees who might want to carpool to work.

“You can get folks in your own organization carpooling together, biking, walking. And you can reward them for making those smart behaviors: offer Jeans Days or the best parking spots for people who carpool. So really incentivizing people to get out of their single-occupancy vehicles.”

Clemings adds that the “Go-hio Commute” site can show speed and distance metrics – such as those on Google maps – and also helps locate rental bikes and electric car charging stations.

Employers interested in creating a sub-site should contact Bev at bburtzlaff@mpo.noaca.org or 216-241-2414.

