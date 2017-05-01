Nine Ohio Executions Are On Hold as Appeals Court Debates Lethal Injection Drug

Gov. John Kasich is pushing back execution dates for nine Ohio death row inmates. 

While the Sixth Circuit court debates the constitutionality of a lethal drug cocktail, nine executions are being put on hold.
Earlier this month, three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals put Ohio's executions on hold over questions of whether the drug cocktail the state wants to use is unconstitutional. And the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio issued a stay for the first three executions planned for this spring and summer.

With the full Sixth Circuit agreeing to hear the case, it was very unlikely that next week's scheduled execution of Akron-area killer Ronald Phillips will happen. So Gov. John Kasich evised the execution schedule for nine inmates. Phillips' execution has been moved from next week to July 26th. The other eight have now been rescheduled from as early as September of this year to as late as September of 2019.

Related Content

Appeals Court Will Reconsider Use of Three-Drug Combination for Executions

By Apr 25, 2017
picture of execution bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A three-judge panel put executions in Ohio on hold almost three weeks ago. Now the full Sixth Circuit of Appeals will decide whether Ohio can use the three-drug method of execution it has proposed.

The state announced last fall it was moving to a three drug combination after having trouble getting other drugs it wanted to use. Prisons director Gary Mohr has said the state needs to a decision to proceed with 32 scheduled executions over the next four years.

Gov. Kasich Delays Executions of an Akron Man and Seven Others in Response to Federal Court Battle

By Feb 12, 2017
photo of death row inmates
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

The governor has delayed eight upcoming executions because of a federal court fight over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process.

Federal Judge Rules Ohio's New Death Penalty Drug Combo Unconstitutional

By Jan 26, 2017
picture of execution bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional.

The state planned to carry out its first execution in three years next month using the three-drug mix of Midazolam, a paralytic and potassium chloride.

But a federal judge says that the combination is unconstitutional based on the cruel and unusual punishment clause.