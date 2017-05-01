Nine Ohio Executions Are On Hold as Appeals Court Debates Lethal Injection Drug

Gov. John Kasich is pushing back execution dates for nine Ohio death row inmates.

Nine delayed executions

Earlier this month, three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals put Ohio's executions on hold over questions of whether the drug cocktail the state wants to use is unconstitutional. And the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio issued a stay for the first three executions planned for this spring and summer.

With the full Sixth Circuit agreeing to hear the case, it was very unlikely that next week's scheduled execution of Akron-area killer Ronald Phillips will happen. So Gov. John Kasich evised the execution schedule for nine inmates. Phillips' execution has been moved from next week to July 26th. The other eight have now been rescheduled from as early as September of this year to as late as September of 2019.