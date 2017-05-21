NOACA Pedestrian and Cyclist Study to be Used for Planning Infrastructure

Volunteers spent three days last week counting pedestrians and cyclists in Northeast Ohio as part of region-wide study.

NOACA, the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, gathered data in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorrain and Medina counties.

Spokeswoman Jocelynn Clemings says the information will be used in planning and designing multi-modal infrastructure.


“It could be a new crosswalk, it could be a new trail, it could be any number of things. So, that’s what these last few days have really given us: a good idea of what the current conditions are. As a planning agency, the first step in that process is to know what’s out there.”

Clemings says the agency hopes to have results of the study by next month.

