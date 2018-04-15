A new farmers market is coming to the Akron’s North Hill neighborhood this summer. It’s a collaboration between an immigrant resettlement agency, Bhutanese farmers and community organizations.The Exchange House will host the market with partners Shanti Farms, the North Akron Community Development Corporation and the Irish Restoration Association. Katie Beck, manager of the Exchange House, says she hopes the market will encourage entrepreneurship.
North Hill to Host International Farmers Market
By Emma Keating • 29 minutes ago