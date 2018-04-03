North Ridgeville Approves Plans for a Mosque

  • City Council says it's a matter of religious freedom
North Ridgeville’s city council has approved plans for the construction of a mosque.

The approval came despite residents voicing concerns about parking, traffic, soil conditions, flooding — and the presence of the mosque itself.

City Council President Kevin Corcoran says that the city did receive emails and calls from people opposed to the mosque, but the decision was made as objectively as any other building application.

“Our country was founded on religious freedom, first and foremost, and, you know, we have the Constitution that protects ... those rights. And so, you know, from that standpoint, I viewed it the same as any other religious institution.”

Corcoran says that the next step toward construction is to the get groundwork for the building approved by an engineer.

