Northeast Ohio Homeless Shelters Prepare for Christmas Crowd

By 9 hours ago
  • photo of Haven of Rest logo
    Haven of Rest is a homeless shelter located in Akron Ohio that was founded in 1943.
    HAVEN OF REST MINISTRIES

Homeless shelters in the area are preparing for what may be one of their busiest day of the year: Christmas.

According to a report by The Continuum of Care, nearly 900 Summit County residents were homeless in 2014. This number has risen by nearly 10 percent in the past decade.

The Rev. Jeff Kaiser, executive director for The Haven of Rest, says the increase might be due to the more complex issues he sees affecting visitors at the homeless shelter.


“It used to be, we were dealing with most people -- men that would come in that were just dealing with alcohol. Today, the issue is a lot more complicated. There’s mental health; there’s multiple addiction issues; there’s the issue of lack of motivation to work.”

Kaiser says that dealing with these issues is the shelter’s biggest challenge.

The Haven of Rest will be offering three meals, chapel services and personal care bags this Christmas.

Tags: 
Haven of Rest
Rev. Jeff Kaiser
Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio
homeless
Addiction Epidemic

Related Content

A Record Number of Homeless People Died This Year in Cleveland

By Dec 21, 2016
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Today is Homeless Memorial Day, a national event commemorating the lives lost during the past year. At a homeless center near downtown Cleveland, friends and supporters gathered to remember the record number of homeless who died in the city.

Among those attending the ceremony was 67 year old Nancy Ward who says she’s been homeless for several years following a serious health problem. One of those being memorialized was her roommate at a shelter.

Cleveland Homeless Getting Help Voting in November's Election

By Sep 27, 2016
Homeless voter registration
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Some of the estimated 3,000 homeless people in Cleveland are getting some help today registering to vote in November’s presidential election.  The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless set up registration tables at three shelters to help give them a voice in the country’s direction. 

Homeless Veterans Getting a Boost From V.A.

By Sep 1, 2016
V.A. logo
Veterans Administration

Cuyahoga County has received more than $2 million to help stop homelessness among military veterans. The Department of Veteran Affairs grant is part of a nationwide effort to help put homeless veterans and their families into permanent housing.

New Report Documents the Growing Cost of Affordable Housing

By May 31, 2016
COUNCIL ON HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING IN OHIO logo
COUNCIL ON HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING IN OHIO

A new report says someone earning minimum wage would have to work 71 hours a week to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment in Ohio. 

The study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says statewide, a person has to be making on average about $14.50 an hour just to afford a modest apartment in Ohio.

Akron Settles a Lawsuit Over Handling Homeless Citizens' Belongings

By Sep 15, 2016
photo of homeless veteran
WKSU

The City of Akron is modifying the way it treats the belongings of homeless people, following settlement of a federal lawsuit.

The suit was brought two years ago on behalf of 11 homeless people who said their belongings had been seized from public property and destroyed.