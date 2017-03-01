Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Joe Schiavoni Formally Announces He's Running for Ohio Governor

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Joe Schiavoni
    Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Shiavoni
    OHIO SENATE

A Democratic state senator from Youngstown has confirmed what he’s been considering for months – that he will run for governor in 2018.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says his platform is simple.

“It’s about jobs. It’s about schools, and it’s about feeling safe in communities.”

Schiavoni might not be the only Democrat in this race. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich and former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray -- now the head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -- are other Democrats considering a run.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are raising money for gubernatorial runs in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

