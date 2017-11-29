Northeast Ohio Schools Report Increased Puerto Rican Enrollment After Maria

By Ashton Marra Nov 29, 2017

The devastation of Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria has brought nearly 200 families to the Cleveland metropolitan School District.
Credit WIKIMEDIA

More than two months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico, a handful of the Big 8 school districts in Ohio say they’re seeing an influx of students in their public schools.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is reporting the largest number of Puerto Rican students enrolled so far this school year, with more than 190 families seeking help since the Sept. 20 storm. Jose Gonzalez, who heads the district’s multicultural multilingual office, says CMSD began preparing for the students before the storm hit by first advising teachers and principals.

“You are about to receive a huge influx of English Language Learners from Puerto Rico, more than ever,” Gonzalez said.

Language barriers are just one challenge for Ohio school districts, though. Gonzalez says students also carry emotional baggage.

Other Big 8 districts have enrolled new Puerto Rican students in smaller numbers. Youngstown has 50 students in its district, while cities like Columbus, Toledo and Dayton are reporting less than a dozen each.

Tags: 
Puerto Rico
Foreign students
Hurricane Maria

Tri-C Launches a Resource Website for Families Leaving the Devastation in Puerto Rico

By Nov 28, 2017
photo of Bienvenidos a Cleveland
CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Tri-C has launched a website to aid Puerto Rican families relocating to the Northeast Ohio area after Hurricane Maria. The website provides links to services like health, childcare, education and housing.

Magda Gómez is Cuyahoga Community College's director of diversity and inclusion.

About 200 Kids Have Come to Lorain and Cleveland From Puerto Rico, With More On the Way

By Nov 20, 2017
photo of Dan Ramos
DAN RAMOS

Northeast Ohio’s Puerto Rican community is welcoming children displaced by Hurricane Maria, and trying to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Almost 200 children have come to Cleveland and Lorain from Puerto Rico, and more are expected before the end of the year.

Northeast Ohio Residents Struggle to Get Aid to Puerto Rico

By Nick Castele Oct 5, 2017
IDEASTREAM

Northeast Ohioans have donated several semi-trucks worth of supplies to aid Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

But now organizers of the aid effort have a big challenge: how to get all those goods to the people who need them. For now, the bottled water, canned food, diapers and other supplies sit on pallets at the IX Center.

This morning Irvin Maldonado oversaw volunteers cataloguing donations and readying them for shipment. By his count, there were about 420 pallets worth of goods.