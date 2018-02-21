Northeast Ohio Students Join the Call on Congress to Pass Gun Control

By Ashton Marra 1 hour ago

Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio
Credit Wikipedia.com

Northeast Ohio high school students joined their counterparts nationwide, calling on Congressional leaders to take action to stop gun violence in the nation’s schools.

Students at Lakewood High School walked out of their classrooms at noon and marched laps around their campus, chanting:

“No NRA, No KKK, No facists USA and holding signs that read, “Silence never solved anything.”

The protest comes a week after 17 students and teachers were killed in a shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school. But 17-year-old Lakewood student Sean O’Neal says it’s not the first school shooting and not enough has been done to stop them.

“The Florida deaths alone were too much. That coupled with all previous school shootings, which there’s not too much done about it, it’s baffling. It’s just too much death for no reason.”

Protests also took place on school campuses in Westlake, Mentor and Willoughby.

