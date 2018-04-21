Northeast Ohio Vinyl -- And Cassette -- Lovers Have Plenty To Look Forward to On Record Store Day

By 6 minutes ago
  • photo of David Wolfe
    David Wolfe owns The Vinyl Groove in Bedford and says, on Record Store Day, he sees customers ranging in age from teens to senior citizens.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Record stores around the country will be participating in the 11th annual Record Store Day today.

A boxed set of a 1969 Grateful Dead concert is expected to be one of the most sought-after releases for Record Store Day. The list of more than 400 new or limited edition titles includes everything from a 1956 performance by Ella Fitzgerald to the soundtrack for the “Spongebob Squarepants” musical.

David Wolfe owns The Vinyl Groove in Bedford and says he serves vinyl fans ranging from teens to senior citizens.  This year, he says many will be seeking the four albums by David Bowie.

“Bowie passed away so everyone’s looking for any kind of Bowie rarities or anything from the vaults. You’re always going to have one in every crowd that’s looking for something that nobody and their mother would buy. I get like one person who wants the Duran Duran live set from the late ‘90s, when they weren’t even in their prime.”

Tape as well as vinyl
Although Record Store Day began as a way to promote sales of vinyl, many issues this year are also available on cassette. And many of the titles generating buzz in Northeast Ohio are not limited edition. Wolfe says a pair of reissues from the 1960s are among the most popular items this Record Store Day.

“I mean, if you’re in Northeast Ohio, Damnation of Adam Blessing played multiple high schools when they were first starting out. People now that are in their 60s know who Damnation of Adam Blessing are. And they’ve got an international following because of being kind of a psych/proto-hard rock band at the time.”

The band’s albums have been out of print for several years, and the new issues have been remastered from the original tapes. Another eagerly anticipated new release is a compilation of Akron bands including The Dreemers, The Bizarros and Time Cat.

Participating stores are listed by zip code on this page.

Tags: 
Damnation of Adam Blessing
David Wolfe
Vinyl Groove
Record Store Day
#RSD
David Bowie

Related Content

Cleveland-Based Musicians, Record Company Teaming Up to Benefit Ohio ACLU

By Nov 13, 2017
photo of Grampian cutter head
THE EARNEST TUBE

A Cleveland recording engineer -- who’s concerned about human rights -- is putting together a retro fundraiser for the ACLU of Ohio.

Clint Holley has recorded about three dozen artists in the past year directly to disk – no tape, no computers. Now, he has commissioned ten of his friends in the Northeast Ohio music scene to contribute to the album “Analog Rebellion.”

How Are Records Made? Find Out In Cleveland

By Apr 24, 2017
photo of record pressing
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Over the weekend, hundreds of musicians offered special vinyl releases for the 10th Annual Record Store Day. And some of those shiny black disks were pressed right here in Northeast Ohio. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on how those records are made.

“We’ll turn our helium on here,” says Dave Polster. He isn’t a dentist, and he’s not filling balloons. He’s a mastering engineer, and he’s getting ready to cut a lacquer at Well Made Music in Cleveland.

Shuffle: Vinyl Lovers And Stores Anticipate Crowds As Record Store Day Turns 10

By Apr 6, 2017
Square Records in Akron
Joe Wallace

The region’s record stores are stocking their shelves for one big day this month. April 22 is Record Store Day, an annual event that gives a boost to independent vinyl shops across the country.

In this week’s Shuffle, Cleveland Scene Magazine music writer Jeff Niesel  talks about the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day: 

Vinyl sales increased for the 11th consecutive year in 2016. And Niesel says Record Store Day has helped fuel the surge.

The Late David Bowie's Career Got a Big Boost in Cleveland

By Kevin Niedermier Jan 11, 2016
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

 Before David Bowie became an international rock star, he had to prove himself in Cleveland. The city is credited with launching him beyond his native England. Bowie died from cancer over the weekend at the age of 69.  WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier has this report on Bowie’s Cleveland connection.