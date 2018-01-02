Northeast States Sue the U.S. EPA to Impose Stricter Air Quality Controls on Ohio and Others

A group of Northeast states is taking issue with industrial pollution drifting in from the south and Midwest. New York and seven others are suing the U.S. EPA to add Ohio and eight other states to the Ozone Transport Region.

The Ozone Transport Region was created under the Clean Air Act to curb air pollution drifting across local borders. In 2013, eight states in the Northeast asked the U.S. EPA to add nine more states to the region: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

A lawsuit in 2016 resulted in a consent decree forcing the EPA to decide whether or not to grant the request. In November 2017, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt officially denied that petition. The EPA argues there are other programs that reduce industrial smog flowing across state lines.

The latest federal lawsuit filed Dec. 26 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is asking the EPA to reconsider. The agency declined to comment. The Ohio EPA says it supports the Trump administration’s decision. They say the state has significantly reduced ozone-causing emissions, and adding stricter regulations could cost the state more than $30 million annually.

New Air Quality Report Shows Mixed Results For Ohio

A new report on air quality in Ohio has some good and bad news for the Buckeye State.

The American Lung Association’s Ken Fletcher says air quality in Ohio, in general, is improving. He says all cities have reduced pollution and smog. But he says there’s also some bad news in the organization’s latest air quality report.

“There’s still just far too many counties in Ohio that have failing grades, especially for ozone pollution.”

Ohio Republicans Push Congress to End E-Check Pollution Regulations

The Ohio House has passed a resolution asking the federal government to consider alternatives to Ohio’s E-Check program. The program affects seven counties in Northeast Ohio and requires older vehicles to be checked for emissions with a free test every two years.

Canton Health Officials Investigate the Air Around a City Steel Mill

Some neighbors of the Republic Steel plant on Canton’s east side want to know if it is the source of dust that settles on their properties. They also want to know if the dust is hazardous. 

A delegation from a housing development just south of the steel mill asked Canton City Council earlier this month for a study of the dust and where it is coming from.  They went to council because the city health department handles air pollution control in Canton.