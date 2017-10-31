NPR Music Taps Tri-C Department Head Lauren Onkey

The dean of Cuyahoga County Community College’s Department of Humanities is beginning a new job this month as head of NPR Music.

Lauren Onkey will oversee the network’s on-air and online programming. She said she is excited to continue creating spaces for dialogue around popular music.

Onkey on NPR Music

“I really want to build on the successes, including things like the Tiny Desk Concerts, for example, First Listens -- all those ways NPR Music has been an innovation hub and really a new audience driver for NPR.”

Before her time at Tri-C, Onkey led the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s education and programming department.