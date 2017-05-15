OEPA Did Not Fine Rover but Did Propose a Penalty Payment

  • Rover Spill Clean Up
    Clean up crews near the Tuscrawas River in southern Stark County
    Ohio EPA

A week ago, there were widespread reports that Ohio EPA fined the owners of the Rover pipeline for environmental violations during ongoing construction of the natural gas transmission system across northern Ohio.  But the fine was more a matter of definition.

Clay Laden Drilling Water Floods Stark County Wetland
Credit Ohio EPA

OEPA did tell Rover’s parent corporation Energy Transfer that it will have to pay a penalty, in addition to cleaning up recent spills in Ohio, and change a number of its practices.

However, it did so not by levying fines or issuing directives.  It proposed “administrative orders” that may be binding, but only after negotiations. James Lee is a spokesman for Ohio EPA.  A fine has not yet been levied against Rover.  Ohio EPA’s proposed administrative orders direct the company to pay appropriate civil penalties for destroying a category three wetland in Stark County, and other air and water violations. That enforcement case is ongoing.  And the company has an opportunity to respond. “

FERC, the federal pipeline regulators, reacting the Ohio EPA concerns and administrative order proposal, told Rover to stop the kind of drilling it was doing in Stark County until it settles things with OEPA.

Ohio EPA is at Odds with Company Building the Rover Pipeline Across the State

By May 10, 2017
photo of aftermath of Rover Pipline drilling spill
OHIO EPA

Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Energy Tranfer Partners to temporarily stop any new pipeline construction that involves drilling underneath rivers. The Ohio EPA  believes this is a step in the right direction but does not resolve the overall dispute with the pipeline company. And the company is refusing to pay a $430,000 fine for multiple spills of millions of gallons of drilling fluid.

The Rover Pipeline Gets Partial Go-Ahead From The Feds

By Feb 6, 2017
Pipleline constrcution scene
Energy Transfer, parent company of Rover / Energy Transfer website

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved letting the Rover Pipeline project in Ohio go forward, at least partially. 

Rover plans to take natural gas from the Utica shale to Canada and filed for certification from the federal agency in 2014. Approval was held up when the company razed a historic house near one of its proposed construction sites in Carroll County. And the certificate just issued is limited. 