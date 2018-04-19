Ohio AG Rejects Petition to Legalize Marijuana

A petition submitted by backers of a ballot issue to legalize marijuana in Ohio has been rejected.

Details on the rejection.

The Ohio attorney general’s office has rejected the language submitted by a group calling itself Ohio Families for Change. Its “Marijuana Rights and Regulations Amendment” would leave the state’s medical marijuana program intact, and would allow the drug to be regulated for recreational use much like alcohol.

The AG says the amendment's wording doesn’t match the language on the petitions that would need to be signed to get the amendment to the ballot. Now it’s up to the group to submit new language if it wants to try again.

But it would be a challenge for this group to get the more than 300,000 valid signatures needed by July in order to put the measure on the ballot this fall.