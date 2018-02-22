Ohio, Army Corps Reach Settlement in Dredging Suit

By Elizabeth Miller 4 hours ago

A ship travels the Cuyahoga River.
Credit ELIZABETH MILLER / ideastream

Ohio and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have settled a lawsuit over dredging in the Cuyahoga River. 

The state and the federal agency have fought for years over how to handle sediment scooped from the river. The Army Corps wanted to dump it out into Lake Erie, but the state said that was unsafe.

Under the settlement, the Army Corps will bear the cost of disposing of sediment dredged in 2016 and 2017. That material was placed in confined disposal facilities, not in the lake.

The settlement was filed Wednesday in federal court in Cleveland.

Last year, a federal judge ruled against the Army Corps in a related case, saying it “unreasonably delayed” dredging the Cuyahoga in 2015.

The Army Corps declined to comment on this case; it’s still considered ongoing because a judge hasn’t signed the settlement order. But the agency says last year was an encouraging one for the relationship between the Army Corps Buffalo District and the Ohio EPA.  The two groups meet regularly and are working to find long-term solutions for the thousands of yards of dredged sediment.

A contract is already in place for dredging to begin in May.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO Buffalo, ideastream Cleveland, and WXXI Rochester.

Tags: 
Dredging
Cuyahoga River
Army Corps of Engineers
Lake Erie

Related Content

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ohio EPA Team Up for Sediment Samples Amidst Ongoing Disagreements

By Elizabeth Miller Apr 25, 2017
Army Corps dredging the Cuyahoga River
PORT OF CLEVELAND

In a surprising turn in the Cuyahoga River dredging saga, the US Army Corps of Engineers collaborated with the Ohio EPA last week to sample sediment on the Cuyahoga River.  The two sides have been arguing over the dredged material for years.

A New Oratorio Gives Voice to the Lake Erie Dredging Controversy

By Nov 10, 2017
photo of Margaret Brouwer
CHRISTIAN STEINER

Water frequently finds its way into classical music, whether it’s Handel’s iconic “Water Music” or Benjamin Britten’s “Four Sea Interludes.” Cleveland-based composer Margaret Brouwer has composed a piece inspired by Lake Erie. Specifically, the piece deals with the recent drama about what to do with toxic sediment dredged from the Cuyahoga River and surrounding channels.

WKSU’s Philip de Oliveira spoke with Brouwer about the music and the controversy that inspired it.

Greater Cleveland Partneship Urges Gov. Kasich to Pass a Bill to Protect Lake Erie, Other Waterways

By Jul 6, 2017
Dredging at the Port of Cleveland
PORT OF CLEVELAND

The Greater Cleveland Partnership is urging Governor John Kasich to sign a water quality bill sent to him last week.

Port Of Cleveland Finds New Uses For Sediment It Doesn't Want Dumped In The Lake

By May 23, 2017
Army Corps of Engineers Dredging Operation
ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERING

A new way to help control sediment build up in Cleveland’s shipping channel is saving and making money for the port.

Sediment flowing to the channel can mingle with pollutants near the port. If it is then dredged, it must go to a confined disposal facility.

There's one such facility now, and it's filling up. Building another could cost $200million. So, the port and its partners are heading off the problem by capturing sediment upriver.

The Army Corps Is Dredging the Cuyahoga River Again

By Apr 17, 2017
Picture of a dredging operation in Cleveland's shipping channel
PORT OF CLEVELAND

The Cuyahoga River is being dredged by the Army Corps of Engineers once again, and as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, the Port of Cleveland says communication will be key to keeping the shipping channel clear in the future.