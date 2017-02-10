Ohio Attorney General Calls For Drug Education Starting in Kindergarden

The state attorney general is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they’re providing to students, from their first days in class through graduation from high school.

Attorney General Mike DeWine has said educating kids is a key to fighting Ohio’s opioid crisis, which he says is the worst drug epidemic he’s ever seen.

His office released a new report calling for comprehensive, evidence-based drug education starting in kindergarten.

“I’m afraid that unless we educate our kids about the dangers of substance abuse we will have a generation who sees drug use as a normal activity,” DeWine says.

One recommendation DeWine highlighted was for schools to report to the Ohio Department of Education exactly what they’re teaching kids on the issue already. However, as of right now these are just recommendations and there are no moves yet by lawmakers to require anything.