Ohio Attorney General Calls For Drug Education starting in kindergarten

By Feb 10, 2017
  • Photo of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
    Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine presents report detailing the best practices for drug use prevention education.
    Andy Chow / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state attorney general is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they’re providing to students, from their first days in class through graduation from high school. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine has said educating kids is a key to fighting Ohio’s opioid crisis, which he says is the worst drug epidemic he’s ever seen.

His office released a new report calling for comprehensive, evidence-based drug education starting in kindergarten.

“I’m afraid that unless we educate our kids about the dangers of substance abuse we will have a generation who sees drug use as a normal activity,” DeWine says. 

One recommendation DeWine highlighted was for schools to report to the Ohio Department of Education exactly what they’re teaching kids on the issue already. However, as of right now these are just recommendations and there are no moves yet by lawmakers to require anything. 

Tags: 
Attorney General Mike DeWine
Ohio Department of Education
drug education
opiods

Related Content

Coalition Plans to Study Education Efforts in Combatting Drug Abuse

By Aug 11, 2016
photo of drug abuse coalition
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State legislative, education and health leaders are part of a coalition that is looking at how to put in place a new drug abuse prevention strategy in Ohio’s schools.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says there is a moral imperative for the state to do everything within its power to help prevent Ohio’s children from abusing drugs.